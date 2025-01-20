Amid reports of Mikel Arteta facing risk of being sacked, Arsenal legend confirms desire to return to Emirates in coaching role

Arsenal legend Denis Bergkamp has expressed an interest in returning to coaching amid reports of current head coach Mikel Arteta being at risk of getting sacked. Reports from Metro and FourFourTwo claim that Arsenal are looking beyond Arteta, with the Spaniard seemingly taking the club towards another trophyless season.

Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League table with 44 points, six behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday, January 18, made matters worse, and it seems currently that Liverpool will not face too many challenges this season.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on 12 January via penalties, and they head into the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal against Newcastle United with a deficit of two goals.

Meanwhile, Bergkamp, speaking to William Hill at the FWA's Tribute night in London, mentioned that he would not shy away from taking up a coaching role in the future. The former Netherlands international has essayed various roles for Ajax in the past, including that of assistant coach.

"I’m at the stage of my life now where I’ve got a bit more freedom with my time – the kids are all grown up now! If something interesting to me were to come along, then I’m sure I’d like to do something like that," Bergkamp said when asked about the possibility of returning to the Emirates (via Metro).

"I really hope Arsenal can win a trophy this season" - Dennis Bergkamp

At the same event, Bergkamp also mentioned that he hoped Arsenal would win a trophy this season. The former Gunners attacker, who was a part of the Invincibles team under Arsene Wenger in 2003-04, represented the north London club for nine seasons.

"I really hope Arsenal can win a trophy this season. They’ve been so close for the past few years now, so hopefully the team can find something extra in the next few months to get them over the line. It feels like they’re in a stable position at the moment and hopefully, the players can make something out of it. If Mikel Arteta can get a bit more quality and belief from the squad, then who knows what might happen!" Bergkamp said (via Metro).

Bergkamp won three Premier League titles with Arsenal and the same number of FA Cups. He was also a part of the Arsenal side that finished runners-up in the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League, losing to Barcelona in the final.

The Dutchman also played for Ajax and Inter Milan in his career, winning the Eredivisie, UEFA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with the former. With Inter Milan, Bergkamp tasted glory in the 1991-92 UEFA Cup.

Arsenal will next be seen in action in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 25. However, before that, they have a UEFA Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, January 22.

