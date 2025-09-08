  • home icon
  Amid rumors of breakup with Nicki Nicole, Lamine Yamal appears to give clarity on love life as Nico Williams says 'my boy is in love'

Amid rumors of breakup with Nicki Nicole, Lamine Yamal appears to give clarity on love life as Nico Williams says 'my boy is in love'

By Abel Yisa
Published Sep 08, 2025 11:53 GMT
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams talks about the Barcelona star
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams talks about the Barcelona star's love life

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal appears to have put an end to rumors of his alleged breakup with Nicki Nicole. This comes after he provided two assists as Spain trashed Turkey 6-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, September 7.

Nico Williams, Yamal's teammate and friend, recently shared a video on Instagram where the right-winger was smiling in the dressing room after the victory against Turkey. Yamal also revealed his phone's wallpaper, which was a picture of himself and Nicole.

He went on to blow a kiss at the camera, which seems to have watered down the alleged breakup rumors with Nicole that have been making the rounds. Williams added the caption:

"My boy is in love."

Watch the video below (via SportsCenter on X)

According to GOAL, Nicole was in attendance and she was pictured wearing a Lamine Yamal shirt during Barcelona's 5-0 win over Como during the Joan Gamper Trophy. Meanwhile, Yamal is expected to return to the Camp Nou in preparation for Barcelona's LaLiga clash against Valencia this weekend (September 14).

The right-winger has scored two goals and created three others in three LaLiga appearances this season. Thus, his presence in the attack will be key for Hansi Flick's side, who will be looking to secure all three points against Valencia.

“Lamine Yamal is a very talented player” - Arda Guler reveals

Turkiye v Spain - 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers - Source: Getty
Turkiye v Spain - 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers - Source: Getty

Real Madrid forward Arda Guler has claimed that Lamine Yamal is a highly talented footballer. However, he added that his playing style is different from that of the Barcelona right-winger.

In a press conference before Turkey suffered a 6-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Guler said (via Managing Madrid):

"Lamine Yamal is a very talented player. We don’t play in the same position and our styles are different, but he plays for Barcelona and I play for Real Madrid, so I understand the comparison. I wish him the best.”
Yamal arguably got the better of Guler, who struggled to create in attack in the encounter between Spain and Turkey. The duo also had a heated exchange during the game.

Guler has registered two goal contributions in three LaLiga appearances for Real Madrid this season. Meanwhile, Yamal has registered five goal contributions in three league games for Barcelona in the 2025-26 term.

Abel Yisa

