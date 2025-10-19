"Amorim is so clueless", "Why is he benched" - Manchester United fans furious as star man left out of XI for Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans are angry with Ruben Amorim’s decision to bench Benjamin Sesko for their Premier League clash against Liverpool. The two sides are set to face off at Anfield on Sunday, October 19.The Red Devils will be hoping to build on their last victory and record their first consecutive league wins under Amorim. However, their record against Liverpool in the Premier League hasn’t been really impressive in recent years, having won just one of their last 14 league games against the Merseysiders.Sesko, who joined Manchester United from Leipzig over the summer, appears to have found his rhythm at Old Trafford after a slow start. The Slovenian international was on the scoresheet in United’s last two matches while playing the full 90 minutes in both.Manchester United’s starting XI for the Liverpool clash has been released, but Sesko was excluded from the lineup, much to the chagrin of fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam Amorim for benching the 22-year-old, with one writing:“Why has he benched Sesko🤣. Amorim is so clueless it’s unreal.”HarryRichardsMUFC❤️ @HazaUTDLINK@ManUtd Why has he benched Sesko🤣 Amorim is so clueless it’s unreal.Another queried:“WHY IS SESKO BENCHED 😭😭?”. @Cunha__utdLINK@ManUtd WHY IS SESKO BENCHED 😭😭“This idiot benched his striker 😂😂,” another brutally ripped into the Portuguese manager.centro @centronobLINK@ManUtd this idiot benched his striker 😂😂“Why tf is sesko on the bench?” another fan echoed the same sentiments.财富 @FreeAgen_LINK@ManUtd Why tf is sesko on the bench?“Playing against Van Dijk &amp; Konate &amp; benching our 6’5 striker who is off the back of scoring in back to back games. Not only is his system useless but so is his choice of personnel. If we lose it’s on him,” 👍 a fan wrote.MC @UtdMicahLINK@ManUtd Playing against Van Dijk &amp;amp;amp; Konate &amp;amp;amp; benching our 6’5 striker who is off the back of scoring in back to back games. Not only is his system useless but so is his choice of personnel. If we lose it’s on him. 👍“The game is more important than the environment” – Ruben Amorim on if Manchester United can defeat Liverpool at AnfieldRuben Amorim is confident that his Manchester United side can defeat Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Anfield. The last time United won a Premier League match at Anfield was in 2016.Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Amorim expressed belief that side can end a poor run, emphasizing that the way they start the game will determine how it will unfold, referencing their 2-2 at the same stadium last season. He told reporters:“We showed last year. And I think the way we start the game is more important than the environment. The environment can change. Of course, they will win a corner, an opportunity. The environment is going to be loud, but we are ready to play with that. And if you looked last year, not this year, but last year, sometimes we play better in that kind of environment than the pressure at home. So, we never know what is going to happen. It's really important to start the game well, to do a really good warm-up, to have a feeling, to understand that it’s going to be tough in the first moments. So, I think – I know – they are ready, but we need to prepare for the impact, especially for the beginning of the game.”Heading into the clash, United are 12th in the Premier League table, while Liverpool are in third.