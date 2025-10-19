  • home icon
  "Amorim is so clueless", "Why is he benched" - Manchester United fans furious as star man left out of XI for Liverpool clash

"Amorim is so clueless", "Why is he benched" - Manchester United fans furious as star man left out of XI for Liverpool clash

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:21 GMT
Manchester United fans furious after Benjamin Sesko was left out of XI for Liverpool clash (Image credits: Getty, X/@FreeAgen_)
Manchester United fans furious after Benjamin Sesko was left out of XI for Liverpool clash (Image credits: Getty, X/@FreeAgen_)

Manchester United fans are angry with Ruben Amorim’s decision to bench Benjamin Sesko for their Premier League clash against Liverpool. The two sides are set to face off at Anfield on Sunday, October 19.

The Red Devils will be hoping to build on their last victory and record their first consecutive league wins under Amorim. However, their record against Liverpool in the Premier League hasn’t been really impressive in recent years, having won just one of their last 14 league games against the Merseysiders.

Sesko, who joined Manchester United from Leipzig over the summer, appears to have found his rhythm at Old Trafford after a slow start. The Slovenian international was on the scoresheet in United’s last two matches while playing the full 90 minutes in both.

Manchester United’s starting XI for the Liverpool clash has been released, but Sesko was excluded from the lineup, much to the chagrin of fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam Amorim for benching the 22-year-old, with one writing:

“Why has he benched Sesko🤣. Amorim is so clueless it’s unreal.”
Another queried:

“WHY IS SESKO BENCHED 😭😭?”
“This idiot benched his striker 😂😂,” another brutally ripped into the Portuguese manager.
“Why tf is sesko on the bench?” another fan echoed the same sentiments.
“Playing against Van Dijk & Konate & benching our 6’5 striker who is off the back of scoring in back to back games. Not only is his system useless but so is his choice of personnel. If we lose it’s on him,” 👍 a fan wrote.
“The game is more important than the environment” – Ruben Amorim on if Manchester United can defeat Liverpool at Anfield

Ruben Amorim is confident that his Manchester United side can defeat Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Anfield. The last time United won a Premier League match at Anfield was in 2016.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Amorim expressed belief that side can end a poor run, emphasizing that the way they start the game will determine how it will unfold, referencing their 2-2 at the same stadium last season. He told reporters:

“We showed last year. And I think the way we start the game is more important than the environment. The environment can change. Of course, they will win a corner, an opportunity. The environment is going to be loud, but we are ready to play with that. And if you looked last year, not this year, but last year, sometimes we play better in that kind of environment than the pressure at home. So, we never know what is going to happen. It's really important to start the game well, to do a really good warm-up, to have a feeling, to understand that it’s going to be tough in the first moments. So, I think – I know – they are ready, but we need to prepare for the impact, especially for the beginning of the game.”

Heading into the clash, United are 12th in the Premier League table, while Liverpool are in third.

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

