  • “Amorim wants the sack”, “Madness” - Manchester United fans baffled after 23-year-old star misses out on starting line-up vs Chelsea

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Sep 20, 2025 16:16 GMT
Manchester United and Chelsea will lock horns at Old Trafford
Manchester United fans have been left in a state of shock after under-fire coach Ruben Amorim opted against starting Senne Lammens against Chelsea. The Belgium U-21 international has been named on the bench for the Red Devils as they prepare to play host to the Blues.

The goalkeeping department at Old Trafford has come under intense scrutiny this season after mistakes from both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have led to defeats for their side. The club let Onana leave on loan and brought in 23-year-old Belgian Lammens, but Bayindir has kept his place between the sticks.

Senne Lammens cost Manchester United in the region of £18 million, but coach Amorim has opted to leave him on the bench against Manchester City and Chelsea. The decision of the 40-year-old tactician has proven to be an unpopular one among Red Devils faithful, who have lost their patience for Turkiye international Bayindir.

A number of their fans have taken to X to share their complaints of the coach's decision to leave out the Belgian.

A fan pointed out that the Portuguese must be looking to get sacked.

"Not even starting the new keeper again, WTF.... Fairly sure that Amorim wants the sack. Lose today, give it to him", they wrote.

Another fan expressed a loss of hope after seeing the choice of goalkeeper.

"Am convinced lammens is more of a club signing then amorim, fact that bayindir is still starting when we just spent 26m on a goal keeper is madness. I haf hope before the game but now that bayindir in net forget about it 🤣😭", they posted.

A fan pointed out that Lammens and Kobbie Mainoo ought to start.

"Mainoo and Lemmens should've started", they wrote.

Another fan showed their disappointment at the exclusion of Lammens.

"No Lammens 😔", they posted.

A fan asked for when Lammens' first start would come.

"So when is lammens getting his 1st start ??", they asked.

Another fan expressed surprise at Lammens' absence.

"Lammens on bench again 😳😳😳😳", they complained.

A fan predicted a howler from Bayindir in the game.

"Lammens and Mainoo should be starting. Bayindir is gonna cost us", they wrote.

A fan questioned the logic behind Lammens' signing.

"Why did we sign a new goalkeeper, If he's not going to be playing?", they asked.

Manchester United have recorded the worst start to a Premier League season in the club's history this term, picking up four points in four games. The Red Devils will hope for their superior record against Chelsea to come to the fore, having last tasted defeat at home to the Blues in 2013.

Manchester United stars return to squad for Chelsea clash

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has received a timely boost as the duo of Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount have been named in their squad to face Chelsea. The Red Devils have both attackers on the substitutes' bench for the visit of the Blues, and will hope for some action for both players.

Cunha and Mount suffered injuries in the Red Devils' league clash against newly-promoted side Burnley just before the international break. The Brazil international left the pitch in the first half of the game, while Mount was taken off at halftime through injury.

Manchester United expected to be without Cunha and Mount for a number of weeks, but both players are back after missing just one game. Amorim will hope that the pair of stars can provide the spark for his side to enjoy a fine game at home.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
