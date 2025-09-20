“Amorim wants the sack”, “Madness” - Manchester United fans baffled after 23-year-old star misses out on starting line-up vs Chelsea

Manchester United fans have been left in a state of shock after under-fire coach Ruben Amorim opted against starting Senne Lammens against Chelsea. The Belgium U-21 international has been named on the bench for the Red Devils as they prepare to play host to the Blues.The goalkeeping department at Old Trafford has come under intense scrutiny this season after mistakes from both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have led to defeats for their side. The club let Onana leave on loan and brought in 23-year-old Belgian Lammens, but Bayindir has kept his place between the sticks.Senne Lammens cost Manchester United in the region of £18 million, but coach Amorim has opted to leave him on the bench against Manchester City and Chelsea. The decision of the 40-year-old tactician has proven to be an unpopular one among Red Devils faithful, who have lost their patience for Turkiye international Bayindir.A number of their fans have taken to X to share their complaints of the coach's decision to leave out the Belgian.A fan pointed out that the Portuguese must be looking to get sacked.Crypto Devil @CryptoDevil9LINK@ManUtd Not even starting the new keeper again, WTF.... Fairly sure that Amorim wants the sack. Lose today, give it to him.&quot;Not even starting the new keeper again, WTF.... Fairly sure that Amorim wants the sack. Lose today, give it to him&quot;, they wrote.Another fan expressed a loss of hope after seeing the choice of goalkeeper.Fizzy Mahmood @RudeboiifizzyLINK@ManUtd Am convinced lammens is more of a club signing then amorim, fact that bayindir is still starting when we just spent 26m on a goal keeper is madness. I haf hope before the game but now that bayindir in net forget about it 🤣😭&quot;Am convinced lammens is more of a club signing then amorim, fact that bayindir is still starting when we just spent 26m on a goal keeper is madness. I haf hope before the game but now that bayindir in net forget about it 🤣😭&quot;, they posted.A fan pointed out that Lammens and Kobbie Mainoo ought to start.Roller @wrestlerollerLINK@ManUtd Mainoo and Lemmens should've started&quot;Mainoo and Lemmens should've started&quot;, they wrote.Another fan showed their disappointment at the exclusion of Lammens.Payforme @Payphormhe_LINK@ManUtd No Lammens 😔&quot;No Lammens 😔&quot;, they posted.A fan asked for when Lammens' first start would come.zij📊 @siji_henryLINK@ManUtd So when is lammens getting his 1st start ??&quot;So when is lammens getting his 1st start ??&quot;, they asked.Another fan expressed surprise at Lammens' absence.Utd Chief @utdchief1LINK@ManUtd Lammens on bench again 😳😳😳😳&quot;Lammens on bench again 😳😳😳😳&quot;, they complained.A fan predicted a howler from Bayindir in the game.Mohammad Asif Manaf @M193ManafLINK@ManUtd Lammens and Mainoo should be starting. Bayindir is gonna cost us&quot;Lammens and Mainoo should be starting. Bayindir is gonna cost us&quot;, they wrote.A fan questioned the logic behind Lammens' signing.a @Abdxl_AzizLINK@ManUtd Why did we sign a new goalkeeper, If he's not going to be playing?&quot;Why did we sign a new goalkeeper, If he's not going to be playing?&quot;, they asked.Manchester United have recorded the worst start to a Premier League season in the club's history this term, picking up four points in four games. The Red Devils will hope for their superior record against Chelsea to come to the fore, having last tasted defeat at home to the Blues in 2013. Manchester United stars return to squad for Chelsea clashManchester United coach Ruben Amorim has received a timely boost as the duo of Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount have been named in their squad to face Chelsea. The Red Devils have both attackers on the substitutes' bench for the visit of the Blues, and will hope for some action for both players. Cunha and Mount suffered injuries in the Red Devils' league clash against newly-promoted side Burnley just before the international break. The Brazil international left the pitch in the first half of the game, while Mount was taken off at halftime through injury. Manchester United expected to be without Cunha and Mount for a number of weeks, but both players are back after missing just one game. Amorim will hope that the pair of stars can provide the spark for his side to enjoy a fine game at home.