"Amount of bottle jobs on Messi's CV is crazy" - Fans say PSG look worse with Argentina star after disastrous display against Real Madrid

Fans took to social media to criticize the Argentine superstar and PSG for their defeat against Real Madrid
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Modified Mar 10, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Lionel Messi and PSG were mercilessly criticized on social media following their 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last night. Los Blancos won the tie 3-2 on aggregate, knocking Paris Saint-Germain out of the coveted competition.

What made the result all the more impressive was the fact that it was PSG who scored the first goal when Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net in the first half. The French giants headed into half-time with a 2-0 aggregate lead. However, Karim Benzema put in an extraordinary performance that saw him run away with the match ball after a superb second-half hat-trick to complete Real Madrid's comeback victory.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Karim Benzema said:

"We wanted to see this stadium like the fans were today, we needed them, the win is for them; it was very difficult, we pushed until the end and we deserved to go through.
"We lost the first leg, we were 1-0 down at half-time, it was a huge effort, the fans pushed us to give everything until the end. They're Champions League games, it's difficult. We know PSG like to have the ball. We started well, we had chances, we didn't take them and they scored on the counter, but in the second half we played our game."

He continued:

"When we press, we can beat any team, it's about pressing as a team, everyone in their position, and with the fans. Every game is a final for us, in the league and the Champions League. Today Real Madrid are alive."

Despite an incredibly successful summer transfer window, PSG's pursuit of UEFA Champions League glory continues after last night's heartbreak. With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar starting up front, most fans would have expected the Ligue 1 side to comfortably capitalize on their first-leg win.

Lionel Messi fails to impress against Real Madrid as PSG crash out of the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Although Kylian Mbappe did his bit, Lionel Messi's struggles continue to draw plenty of attention and flak. Worryingly for the Parisians, Lionel Messi has only scored 7 goals in 25 matches across competitions this season, raising several questions about whether his acquisition was a good idea for the Ligue 1 side.

Following last night's defeat and PSG's subsequent exit from the UEFA Champions League, fans around the world took to social media to lambast the French giants as well as Lionel Messi for yet another unsatisfactory performance.

Without further ado, here is a look at how fans reacted to the French giants' 3-2 defeat against Los Blancos and their resulting elimination from the UEFA Champions League:

If PSG wanted to win the Champions League they should’ve signed Ronaldo not Messi.
Imagine watching that second leg and still thinking Messi deserved the Ballon d'Or over Benzema.
PSG rejected €200m for Kylian Mbappe whilst signing Messi to only win the French league 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
PSG has the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Messi, Dona, Hakimi, Verratti, Di Maria and they still bottled. Embarrassing team. They will never have the juice of Barca, Madrid and Bayern.
Joe Allen has appeared in a European final more recently than Lionel Messi
Barcelona's Xavi rebuild couldn't have happened with Messi. PSG look worse with him too. Not nice.
Another Lionel Messi Champions League bottle job lmfao you really cannot make these things up
Lionel Messi should start a bottle company, he's bottled so much in the UCL.
Ronaldo might be washed but he’s still clear of Messi.
Messi FC is shut down until November sadly, our season is over in March.
To everyone saying Lionel Messi was holding Barça back, we've seen the light; he was indeed holding us back… ** ᶠʳᵒᵐ ᴱᵘʳᵒᵖᵃ ᴸᵉᵃᵍᵘᵉ https://t.co/tJ5MZXkzm0
Lionel Messi is unrecognizable, it's sad to watchThe end of an era https://t.co/hHFKRJbP2f
@ESPNFC Choked against Atletico, Juventus, Roma, Liverpool, bayern, PSG and now Real MadridOnce again Lionel Messi has solidified himself as the greatest bottler ever. https://t.co/XLKJIvsrt0
Messi to PSG is the most useless transfer of all time. It’s so unfortunate.
#Messi𓃵 is one of the reasons they lost, He is a liability to Mbappe and Neymar in that attack. Take Messi out & put a proper player, they would have knocked PSG out. Put #CR7𓃵 in that PSG team and expect a different outcome. We all need a GOAT that don't bottle matches. #UCL https://t.co/c14VDV8TSZ

