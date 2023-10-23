"An absolute blessing" - Liverpool have one key player who can help win titles unlike Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Spurs, claims pundit

Pundit Robbie Earle reckons Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is capable of firing them to win titles, unlike the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

It's been another impressive start for Salah in the Premier League this season. The Egyptian has recorded seven goals and four assists in nine appearances. He has helped his side climb to third position in the table, just one point below leaders Manchester City.

After witnessing the attacker's influence for Liverpool, Earle is convinced he is exactly what clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are currently lacking.

“His [Salah’s] numbers for a team that are going to challenge or look to challenge for a title are irreplaceable right now," the pundit said in quotes conveyed by TBR.

He added:

"And I was thinking that Arsenal haven’t got one at the moment, Chelsea haven’t got one at the moment. Man United haven’t got one at the moment – alright they bought a young kid [Rasmus Hojlund] who they hope will be it. Spurs haven’t got one at the moment, because they let Harry Kane go."

“That player who’s going to get you the goals to win you a title, Liverpool have got, and he’s a blessing, an absolute blessing."

Earle does have a nice point in his analysis. Mohamed Salah is indeed a special player with his ability to score, create, and decide the fate of important games all by himself. In addition, his numbers do the speaking.

The Egyptian's record of seven league goals this season is clear of all Manchester United's attackers, who have just one league goal between them so far.

How Liverpool and Manchester United have fared in the Premier League this season

Liverpool have recorded six victories, two draws, and one defeat to their name in the Premier League so far this season, occupying the third position. They've also scored 20 goals in the division and conceded nine.

Manchester United, meanwhile, rank eighth in the standings with 15 points in nine games, having won five and lost four of their fixtures. They've scored 11 goals and conceded 13 goals so far.

Up next, the Red Devils will take on Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 24. Jurgen Klopp's men, meanwhile, will lock horns with Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday.