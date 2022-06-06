“An absolute no brainer” – Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to sign "sensational" midfielder this summer

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged his old club to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham. Collymore believes the Reds’ midfield is getting older and could do with someone as young and as “sensational” as Bellingham.

Bellingham has drawn the eyeballs of every football aficionado in the world. At only 18 years of age, the England international is unimaginably calm, possesses immaculate game-reading ability, and can create goalscoring chances at will.

Charlotte Coates @CACoates96 Liverpool should break the bank for Jude Bellingham this summer #LFC Liverpool should break the bank for Jude Bellingham this summer #LFC

Like many, Collymore is a fan of the young midfielder and believes he would be an excellent addition to the Anfield outfit. Speaking to CaughtOffside, Collymore said:

“I think that Jude Bellingham would be absolutely sensational. I was reading this morning that James Milner will be offered a [contract] extension at Liverpool, but that Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Milner quadruple are getting older. So for me, somebody like Jude Bellingham would be an absolute no brainer”

Story continues below ad

Bellingham, who moved to Dortmund from Birmingham for a €25 million fee in 2020, featured in 44 games for Dortmund in the 2021-22 season, recording six goals and 14 assists.

The teenager’s current contract with Dortmund runs out in 2025 and he’s unlikely to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer.

Liverpool could have to vie with Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham’s signature

Real Madrid and Liverpool squared off in the Champions League final in the recently concluded season. The Whites narrowly got the better of the Reds, securing a 1-0 win to bag their 14th Champions League title.

Whether the two heavyweights meet again on the pitch in 2022-23 is anybody’s guess, but they could very well cross paths in the transfer market next summer.

As per German outlet Bild, Real Madrid are interested in signing Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023. With Toni Kroos (32), Luka Modric (36), and Casemiro (30) all nearing the twilight of their careers, Los Blancos need reinforcements in the middle.

Story continues below ad

Bellingham, who is widely hailed as one of the best young footballers, has the potential to future-proof Madrid’s midfield for good.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Zizou with Jude Bellingham and his brother. 🤝 Zizou with Jude Bellingham and his brother. 🤝 https://t.co/7ONRc4uvTd

The Merseyside giants, too, have a few aging and underperforming players and could do with a player with Bellingham’s skillset. Already valued at €75 million (via Transfermarkt), Bellingham could very well cost over €100 million if he maintains his level over the next year.

Assuming both sides lodge a serious interest in the player, it would be interesting to see which European powerhouse come out on top in this high-profile off-field tussle.

Story continues below ad

Also Read: Liverpool chasing 26-year-old England midfielder instead of Barcelona's Gavi - Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far