Liverpool chasing 26-year-old England midfielder instead of Barcelona's Gavi - Reports 

With Gavi inching closer to signing a contract extension with Barcelona, Liverpool have reportedly (via Sport) set their sights on Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Reds were originally interested in signing the 17-year-old this summer but are now supposedly pulling out of the race, opting to focus on a more attainable player.

Barcelona youngster Gavi produced some fantastic performances in the 2021-22 campaign. The midfielder showed excellent composure, commendable dribbling ability, and impressive decision-making, emerging as an important member of Xavi’s squad. Gavi featured in 47 games across competitions for the Blaugrana in the recently concluded season, recording two goals and six assists.

His qualities also caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp, who presumably wanted to bring in the player ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. With Gavi stalling his contract extension (expires June 2023) with the Blaugrana, the Reds received encouragement in their pursuit. They were supposedly prepared to pay his €50 million release clause to bring him to Anfield.

Unfortunately for the Merseyside giants, things have changed rapidly over the last few days. According to Sport, Barcelona and Gavi’s agent already have a “formal contract proposal” and the extension is set to be “closed” in a matter of days. Upon learning about the latest developments, Liverpool have reportedly decided to drop him and focus on Leeds United's Phillips.

The Englishman’s contract does not run out until 2024 and he is valued at €50 million (via Transfermarkt). Had Leeds been relegated, Liverpool could have had him at a discounted price. Now, they must pay a “much higher” price to secure Phillips’ services.

Gavi would have been an excellent addition to Liverpool

Klopp has a knack for bringing out the best in young, talented footballers. Gavi could very well have been the next great player to mature under the German tactician.

The 17-year-old has done wonders under Luis Enrique for Spain and Xavi at Barcelona. The two systems are not at all identical, but Gavi’s effectiveness in both serves as a testament to his versatility.

He could have also introduced much-needed directness in Liverpool’s midfield. The Reds’ current midfielders are strong and industrious, but except for Thiago, they do not look as menacing against compact units. Gavi could have given them the edge against disciplined teams and in the toughest of fixtures.

The Reds could try again for the midfielder in a couple of years. But unless something drastic happens, Barcelona are unlikely to let their academy graduate leave anytime soon.

