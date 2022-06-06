Barcelona hopeful of receiving better transfer offers for duo after impressive international performances - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly (via Sport) optimistic about receiving lucrative transfer offers for Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay following their encouraging performances for the Netherlands.

Both De Jong and Depay are considered important members of the squad. However, due to Barcelona’s murky financial state, the club have listed both players on the market. Barca are reportedly prepared to let them go and “make money in case important offers arrive.”

The Blaugrana duo of Depay and De Jong were in excellent form in their Nations League opener against Belgium on Friday night (June 3). While De Jong ran the show from midfield, Depay scored two excellent goals in a comfortable 4-1 win on the night. Their performances have reportedly made Barca hopeful about a bigger payday in the summer.

Frenkie de Jong @DeJongFrenkie21 🏻🦁 Beautiful night in Brussels with a great performance 🤩 We are getting stronger every time🏻🦁 Beautiful night in Brussels with a great performance 🤩 We are getting stronger every time 💪🏻🦁 https://t.co/03lyGQga1K

Manchester United have been heavily linked with De Jong, who provided an assist in the win over Belgium. His market price is believed to be around €80 million. Depay, on the other hand, is supposedly drawing interest from several top European clubs.

If the two Dutch stars can continue to play as brilliantly as they did against Belgium, Barcelona will be in a position to ask for a bigger transfer fee. The Netherlands are next in action against Wales (June 8) in the Nations League, after which they will take on Poland (June 11).

Since moving to Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, De Jong has featured in 139 games across competitions, recording 13 goals and 17 assists. Depay, on the other hand, ended his debut campaign at the Camp Nou as the club’s joint-leading scorer across competitions, recording 13 goals in 38 appearances.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong could start a new chapter under Erik ten Hag

The Catalan outfit signed De Jong for an €86 million fee from Ajax back in 2019. Since moving to the Camp Nou, the midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance here and there but has not managed to be consistent.

Additionally, Barca do not allow De Jong as much creative freedom as he received at Ajax, making it difficult for him to fulfill his potential.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“So then I will assume that there is no agreement, nothing to worry about. Contacts with ten Hag? I won't tell you this”. Frenkie de Jong tells @ADnl : “Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of Barça didn't tell me anything”.“So then I will assume that there is no agreement, nothing to worry about. Contacts with ten Hag? I won't tell you this”. Frenkie de Jong tells @ADnl: “Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of Barça didn't tell me anything”. 🚨 #MUFC“So then I will assume that there is no agreement, nothing to worry about. Contacts with ten Hag? I won't tell you this”. https://t.co/WKb4YYbplN

Under new Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag, the midfielder could turn his fortunes for the better. The 25-year-old arguably played his best football under Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax and could rediscover his old self at United.

The lack of Champions League football could irk De Jong, but with some persuasion, he could agree to become Ten Hag’s new cornerstone at Old Trafford.

