25-year-old Manchester City star 'offered' to Real Madrid - Reports 

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has been offered to European champions Real Madrid, a report from Cadena SER’s Anton Meana (via Managing Madrid) has claimed.

Jesus could be on the move this summer. In a recent interview with ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano), the Brazilian revealed that his future at the Etihad Stadium was “uncertain.” Romano, a transfer expert, added that the player, who will be out of contract with the Citizens in June 2023, would not sign an extension. While Arsenal continue to be heavily linked with the player (via Fabrizio Romano), the wantaway star’s future is yet to be finalized.

According to Cadena SER’s Anton Meana (via Managing Madrid), Jesus’ agent has approached Real Madrid to take his client off Manchester City’s hands. As per Meana, Jesus is only seeking a €5 million-a-year contract, which has piqued Madrid’s interest. Atletico Madrid were also approached with the same offer, but are reportedly not interested in the player.

However, the complexity of Jesus’ transfer lies elsewhere. Since the 25-year-old is a non-EU player, Los Blancos will not be able to register him right away. Madrid already have three non-EU players — Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Eder Miltao — in their squad, reaching the maximum limit for European clubs.

Vinicius, however, is close to getting his Spanish passport, which would make him a European citizen, freeing up a non-EU spot. If Jesus were to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid, he could only play for his new club after his compatriot receives his passport.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus unlikely to move to Real Madrid

With Karim Benzema at the top of his game, it does not make sense for Real Madrid to invest in a first-choice centre-forward. Jesus, too, is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu knowing that he will not be the team’s first-choice striker.

Considering Jesus didn’t play as much as he would have liked under Pep Guardiola, it makes sense for him to join a team where he’d be an undisputed starter. Los Merengues, as of now, are unlikely to offer him that security.

Arsenal, who are in desperate need of a proven striker, could turn out to be the ideal destination for the Brazil international.

