Arsenal agree personal terms with 25-year-old and set aside £45 million to complete signing - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with versatile Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have also set aside more than £45 million to complete Jesus' signing this summer. The 25-year-old is rumored to be among their top priorities, with the report suggesting that the club want to make him their "marquee signing." It is worth noting that his current deal with City expires next summer.

The report also states that Jesus will receive a "major" pay rise in what will be a lucrative long-term deal. However, Arsenal are yet to agree a fee with Manchester City, though the two clubs have been in contact regarding the deal.

Football Insider has also stated that the Gunners were interested in Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, Calvert-Lewin's injury troubles seemingly put them off. The Englishman played only 18 times across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

Mikel Arteta's side were also linked with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. However, doubts remain over whether United would be willing to sell their homegrown player this summer.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a forward, having allowed Alexandre Lacazette to leave on a free transfer this summer. Eddie Nketiah's contract also expires this summer, leaving them short of options upfront.

City, meanwhile, have already strengthened heavily in the striker position. The reigning Premier League champions have already signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The duo's arrival could limit Jesus' playing time next season.

Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed a solid stint at Manchester City

Jesus arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Brazilian side Palmeiras in the winter of 2017. He initially began as a back-up to Sergio Aguero before eventually earning his minutes as a starter.

Overall, Jesus has played 236 times for Manchester City. Despite not starting a fair share of those matches, he has recorded solid figures in attack, netting 95 goals and laying out 46 assists.

The Brazilian's versatility has also held him in good stead. Jesus has played across all three forward positions for Guardiola's side and has often put in good performances.

Should he leave the Etihad this summer, Jesus will do so with plenty of winners' medals against his name. He has won the Premier League and EFL Cup four times each while also lifting the FA Cup once.

