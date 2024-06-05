“An absolute fu***ng joke” - Liverpool icon blasts Manchester City after lawsuit against Premier League

Liverpool Icon Stan Collymore has blasted Manchester City following their decision to sue the Premier League for discrimination. The reigning league champions have filed a suit against the PL that alleges they are the victims of a witch hunt by the rest of the league.

The City Football Group-owned club have enjoyed an era of unparalleled dominance in the English game on the back of opaque financial stimulation from their owners. The Manchester-based side have accrued 115 charges for breaches in proper financial conduct as agreed upon by the other teams in the division.

Manchester City have won the Premier League consecutively in the last four seasons. Collymore took to X to issue a post about the decision of the champions to sue the league, colorfully posting:

"Great scoop by @Lawton_Times. An absolute f****** joke.”

The League has shown a willingness to punish clubs for breaching financial fair play regulations, with Everton and Nottingham Forest getting points deductions for violations. Manchester City will not expect to be beyond the scope of the rules agreed to by the majority of the league.

What punishment will be meted out to the reigning champions is yet to be known, but a potential relegation could be on the cards. It remains to be seen if the judge hearing the case will share the Liverpool icon's opinion about the City suit.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City, the newest bitter rivalry in the Premier League

Liverpool vs. Manchester City has emerged as one of the newest rivalries in the league. The Merseyside club initially had a historic rivalry with Manchester United based on their Cities and competition in the league.

City have however emerged as the new rival to the 19-time English top-flight champions. The roots of their rivalry dwell squarely in the perception that is held amongst not just the fans of the Reds, but the rest of the league about the Cityzens.

The Anfield faithful and much of the league hold the belief that City have unfairly inflated their finances thanks to their Abu Dhabi-based owners. The rivalry was not helped by the two going head-to-head in the Premier League for years.

Liverpool were denied a chance to win the league by Manchester City in a season that saw them record an impressive 97 points in 2018-19. While they eventually won the league the next season, there is sure to be bad blood given how much the side from Manchester injected into their squad compared to them.

It remains to be seen how this new rivalry develops, but it is sure to make the league more interesting as a result.