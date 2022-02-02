"An absolute mess" - Noel Whelan accuses Manchester United of holding 2 players to ransom in January

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has criticized Manchester United for their treatment of Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson during the January transfer window. Despite the duo barely featuring for the first-team this season, United did not let them leave in the transfer window.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan blamed the Red Devils for stagnating Lingard and Henderson's careers, saying:

"Man United have been in an absolute mess during that window. They’ve held players to ransom – Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson in particular. It’s been really unfair, and really unprofessional from the club. You expect a club of that stature to treat their players better and with a bit more respect."

He further criticized the club, calling them "stubborn" and accused them of "holding Newcastle to ransom."

“Lingard would have loved to go out and play football, but they’ve stuck to their guns and been a bit stubborn – even when the manager has said he’s happy to let him go. It’s cost them money as well in the process because they were simply holding Newcastle to ransom for a fee they were never going to get.”

Lingard was one of the players linked with a move away on deadline day with Newcastle United and West Ham United interested in signing him. However, according to The Athletic, Manchester United blocked any moves on deadline day despite Ralf Rangnick allowing the 29-year-old to leave the club.

Prior to the deadline day, Manchester United rejected a loan offer for Lingard from Newcastle as they wanted to add a survival bonus of £12 million in his deal.

Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They're not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clear. Lingard's disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham.

Lingard currently has just five months remaining on his Manchester United contract and will be allowed to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Henderson, on the other hand, has been frozen out of the squad due to David de Gea's fine form this season. The 24-year-old shot-stopper has made just two appearances for the Red Devils so far this season. Henderson needs to play regularly to get back into contention for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup

Meanwhile, Manchester United take on Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on 4th February as football returns from the international break. The Red Devils secured a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the previous round.

The Red Devils will then travel to Burnley as they look to continue their winning run in the Premier League. Following two straight wins, Ralf Rangnick's side are currently fourth in the standings, having accumulated 38 points from 22 matches.

