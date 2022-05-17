“An absolute mismatch” – Jamie Carragher believes Newcastle United star ran Arsenal defender ‘ragged’ during 2-0 win 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said that Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin was a nightmare for Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu during the Magpies' 2-0 win on May 16.

With top-four implications at stake, Arsenal were in dire need of a victory. However, Newcastle were the better side throughout an impressive victory for Eddie Howe's side.

Saint-Maximin was instrumental for the Magpies, causing Tomiyasu all sorts of problems on the left-hand side of Newcastle's attack.

The French winger dazzled and the Japanese defender was unable to deal with his relentlessness.

Tomiyasu would incur an injury in the 39th minute which would see Cedric Soares coming on to replace him. The Portuguese did not fare any better against Saint-Maximin.

Carragher has spoken of the dominance Saint-Maximin showed during the game up against Tomiyasu, telling Sky Sports (via HITC):

“This has been an absolute mismatch. I think he (Tomiyasu) has gone off with an injury, but Saint-Maximin has been absolutely fantastic and has ran him absolute ragged.”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I would've hated to play against him". 🤣



Gary Neville is in high praise of Saint-Maximin after causing Arsenals defence a series of problems in the first half 🗣 "I would've hated to play against him". 🤣Gary Neville is in high praise of Saint-Maximin after causing Arsenals defence a series of problems in the first half https://t.co/hXID7vpzm8

The Tyneside club have been hugely impressive in the second half of the season under Eddie Howe. Since the former Bournemouth manager took over in November, his side have climbed out of the relegation spots and comfortably into mid-table.

A victory over the Gunners has them sitting 12th and bodes well heading into next season with a big summer transfer window on the horizon.

Newcastle to become a scary force for the top six, including Arsenal, next season

The Magpies may tear into the big six next season

Arsenal will likely finish the season in fifth following their defeat to Newcastle and will play Europa League football. They need fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to lose against relegated Norwich City and themselves need to beat Everton who are showing fight in a relegation scrap.

A draw for Spurs and a win for Mikel Arteta's side would still not hand them fourth unless they could make up a fourteen-goal deficit.

But for Newcastle, their season is ending in the most exciting of ways possible, with a summer transfer window to improve further.

Having been taken over by a Saudi-led consortium in October last year, the Toons are now the richest club in world football.

Magpie 24/7 - Newcastle United @Magpie24_7



A fee of £58m may be required to reunite the Brazilian internationals - a bargain!



Newcastle United It's Just Like Watching Brazil!



Fans #NUFC could be looking to trump Arsenal for a second time this year if they push on to sign Bruno Guimaraes' big pal Lucas Paqueta.A fee of £58m may be required to reunite the Brazilian internationals - a bargain!Newcastle United It's Just Like Watching Brazil! #NUFC Fans #NUFC could be looking to trump Arsenal for a second time this year if they push on to sign Bruno Guimaraes' big pal Lucas Paqueta.A fee of £58m may be required to reunite the Brazilian internationals - a bargain! Newcastle United It's Just Like Watching Brazil! 🇧🇷#NUFCFans https://t.co/XK2sqThZbi

Howe's side can be expected to target some of the top names in European football and are already being linked with names alongside top six clubs.

Tonight's win is a huge reminder to the Premier League top six that the Magpies could be set to rival them not only for big signings but also for European football contention.

