"An absolute moron", "He's not even that good" – Noel Gallagher blasts Manchester United duo after derby loss

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has hit out at two Manchester United players for their antics in their 3-0 Premier League home derby loss to Manchester City on Sunday (October 29).

Manchester United, who have lost seven times in 14 overall games this campaign, recently crashed to a dispirting loss at Old Trafford. They relished 40% possession and recorded just three shots on target.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 26th minute of the clash before doubling his tally four minutes after the break. Phil Foden scored an easy tap-in 10 minutes before full-time.

Queried how far behind United are to City, Gallagher told talkSPORT:

"I don't think City are getting any better, I think United are, if they're not treading water, then on yesterday's performance... If you've got [Harry] Maguire and Jonny Evans, that's Leicester's two centre-halves three years ago, if you've them playing in a big derby game you'd have to say there's trouble at United."

Lambasting both Antony and Bruno Fernandes, Gallagher continued:

"I've never rated the manager... he just doesn't look like he could inspire a dressing room to me. Then, you get Antony coming on and behaving like an absolute moron. Bruno, how he's not getting booked every game for dissent by the referee is beyond me because he's forever in the referee's ear, he challenges every single decision, it's so annoying, and he's not even that good."

Manchester United, who finished 14 points behind City in third place in the Premier League last term, are currently eighth with 15 points from 10 matches. Their rivals, meanwhile, are in third spot in the 2023-24 domestic standings with 24 points, just two points off top place.

Bruno Fernandes not captain material, says former Manchester United star Roy Keane

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Roy Keane urged Erik ten Hag to replace Bruno Fernandes with a new captain after his frustrating performance in the recent 3-0 loss. He said (h/t Mirror):

"The one thing I would do, I would take the captaincy off him, 100 percent. I know it was a big decision to change the captaincy with Maguire, but Fernandes is not captain material. I think he's a talented player, but what I saw today, and we've discussed this before, I was at Liverpool [for the 7-0 defeat], his whinging, his moaning, constantly throwing his arms up in the air. It really isn't acceptable."

Fernandes, 29, has often received flak or his on-pitch outbursts. His recent outing against Manchester City was no different as he picked up a booking for a tackle on Jeremy Doku in the closing stages.

Officially named Manchester United's captain earlier in July, Fernandes has netted two goals and laid out three assists in 13 games this term.