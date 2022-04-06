“An absolute predator” – Jamie Carragher compares Liverpool star to Robbie Fowler

When Liverpool signed Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, he was seen as a long-term option who would eventually settle into the starting XI. The versatile striker could operate on the left-wing and in a centre-forward role. He was expected to become a regular impact player from the bench.

He could add a different type of goal threat when allowed to play in Liverpool's trident if Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino proved ineffective. But there were very few who could have predicted that Jota would nail a regular starting spot for Klopp's team in only his second season.

"Since he came in he has improved a lot. He is actually the player we thought he would be, and also a little bit better." Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota:"Since he came in he has improved a lot. He is actually the player we thought he would be, and also a little bit better."

The Portuguese has been one of the most influential players in Liverpool's campaign this season and just keeps returning goals game after game. He has received plaudits from numerous football pundits. Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher also jumped on the bandwagon.

Carragher likened the 25-year old's style to one of his club's greatest goalscorers. While speaking on Sky Sports' Premier League show, he said:

“That man, Jota, what a signing, an absolute predator, a goalscorer, similar a bit to Robbie Fowler of the past, so many goals in and around that box.”

Earning a comparison with the Reds legend by someone (Carragher) who's played alongside him is a significant achievement. Robbie Fowler is the Reds' greatest goalscorer in Premier League history, with a tally of 128 goals. Jota has himself produced a great return, with the former Wolves man striking 33 goals in 70 games along with four assists for the Anfield outfit.

Fowler's record, however, is close to being broken by Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has scored 115 goals for the Reds in the English top-flight.

Liverpool brace themselves for Benfica test in the Champions League

Out of the eight quarter-finalists in this season's Champions League, three teams are from the Premier League. Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, namely. Of those three, Liverpool have had the easiest draw for the knockout stage as they take on Portuguese side SL Benfica.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face-off against Real Madrid while Pep Guardiola's team will take on Atletico Madrid. Jurgen Klopp and co. have a great opportunity to strengthen their chances of making it to the last four in the UCL. Benfica are confident that they can make life difficult for the Anfield side.

The Portuguese side finished above Barcelona in the group stage, knocking them out of UCL and into the Europa League. They were also hugely impressive against Erik Ten Hag's Ajax as they beat them 3-2 on aggregate, scoring an away winner.

It may look like an easy test on paper, but the Reds will be wary of their opposition who will play with a 'nothing-to-lose' attitude.

