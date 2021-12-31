“An absolute steal” – Michael Thomas salutes transfer deal as player ‘flourishes’ at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas is impressed with Martin Odegaard. He expressed his surprise at the cut-price deal (£30m) Arsenal managed to complete for the Norwegian captain.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Thomas said:

“In today’s market, a player of Odegaard’s quality for £30m is an absolute steal. He is showing good leadership characteristics as well as his ability on the pitch, flourishing with the other young players. If his creative attributes become 50% of Ozil’s then we have a real, real player. He needs to keep his enthusiasm and work ethic to really have a chance at being a great.”

Odegaard endured a slow start to the new season after completing his transfer from Real Madrid in the summer. However, he has picked up the pace in the last few games, racking up three goals and as many assists in the last six games for the Gunners.

He has four goals and four assists in 19 games for Arsenal this season. Odegaard's improving form means that Arsenal do not have to venture into the market for other playmakers.

There was talk of the Gunners looking to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in January. However, Thomas feels Arsenal can use the money in other positions.

“Coutinho obviously has great credentials and the ability is there for all to see, but do we need a player in that position? I don’t think so. We need to prioritise a CM and Striker. After those positions then maybe a winger and right-back that can compete with Tomiyasu,” Thomas said.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta full of praise for young Odegaard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is also impressed with Odegaard's performances for the Gunners. The young Norwegian has taken over the playmaker responsibilities at the club, helping the Gunners on to a good run of form at the moment.

Praising Odegaard's development, the Arsenal manager said:

"Martin has got a tremendous quality and the capacity to unlock situations and put players through to generate open spaces in tight areas. I’m really happy [with him] and now he's improving in his goal threat as well so we have a big player there that is very willing to become one of the best, but it's still very early.”

Arsenal's next assignment is on January 1 against Manchester City. City are on a ten-match winning streak in the Premier League and will be tough to beat. Arsenal will hope Odegaard can show his worth in Saturday's high-profile encounter.

