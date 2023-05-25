"An all-round player" – Dietmar Hamann urges Liverpool to sign Newcastle United star to add more physical presence in midfield

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has urged the Reds to snap up Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton.

Joelinton, 26, has established himself as an important figure at the Tyneside outfit since Eddie Howe's arrival in late 2021. He has transformed himself into a central midfielder after struggling as a forward over the past 18 months.

A right-footed tireless presence in the heart of midfield, the Sport Recife academy graduate has been a crucial part of Newcastle's top-four finish this season. He has registered eight goals and three assists in 40 appearances so far.

Speaking to inews, Hamann stated that Liverpool should attempt to sign Joelinton this summer. He elaborated:

"I'd like a player like Joelinton from Newcastle, who's got a physical presence. The players Liverpool have got are all very similar. If you look at the size of the Newcastle team and size isn't everything, but when you stand in the tunnel and see these footballers, you think: 'Wow!' Because they're not just big, they can play as well."

Showering praise on the former 1899 Hoffenheim and Rapid Vienna man, Hamann continued:

"I would really like a player of Joelinton's stature, who can create a goal, has a physical presence and is good on the ball. He's just an all-round player and hasn't got too many defensive responsibilities with one midfielder behind him. A player with a physical presence like the Brazilian's would suit the Reds very well next season."

The Reds are currently monitoring a host of midfielders as they are keen to refresh their ranks soon. Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Ugarte, and Ryan Gravenberch have all recently emerged on their radar.

Liverpool keen to sign 21-year-old Premier League midfielder: Reports

According to GOAL, Liverpool have added Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey to their shopping list as they continue to look for a Jude Bellingham alternative. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the box-to-box operator.

Ramsey, who has a contract at Villa Park until June 2027, could prove to be a fine addition to the Anfield side's ranks due to his versatility and physicality. However, Aston Villa are unwilling to part ways with their academy graduate.

Should Ramsey join the Anfield outfit in the future, he would provide competition to Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones. The 21-year-old could also emerge as an emergency squad option for both the flanks.

So far this campaign, Ramsey has registered six goals and as many assists in 37 overall matches for Aston Villa.

