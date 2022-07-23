“An animal! He never gets tired!” – Gabriel Jesus singles out Arsenal teammate for special praise 

New Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus has spoken about how impressed he is with the set-up manager Mikel Arteta has at the club. However, one player who has particularly impressed him is compatriot Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazil international sang praises of his new teammates, particularly Martinelli, during a recent appearance on a podcast (via Daily Mail). Jesus said:

"Woah! Martinelli – he’s an animal. An animal! He never gets tired! [My new team-mates] at the club are so hungry, they’re desperate to get this club back to winning a Premier League after 20 years. This kind of challenge excites me a lot to be here."

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Gabriel Jesus: “I arrived here at #Arsenal at a time where I need to play football with a smile on my face again. My mother watched our game against Orlando City and called me to say “I’m seeing you different again, playing happy! I got emotional to hear that.” 🥺 🗣Gabriel Jesus: “I arrived here at #Arsenal at a time where I need to play football with a smile on my face again. My mother watched our game against Orlando City and called me to say “I’m seeing you different again, playing happy! I got emotional to hear that.” 🥺❤️ https://t.co/TOHredx0A9

Martinelli, 21, has been one of the most highly-rated youngsters at Arsenal and has drawn a lot of praise across the footballing world. He has registered 18 goals and 13 assists in 84 senior appearances so far for Arsenal.

The compliments from his countryman will only help raise his morale and hopefully lead to him having a good upcoming season.

Jesus, meanwhile, will hope he can strike up a good on-pitch relationship with his teammates and help lead the Gunners to at Champions League qualification.

He will provide experience and winning know-how after his successful time under Pep Guardiola. He registered 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 matches in all competitions. He's won four Premier League titles with City among other honors.

Arsenal @TheArsenalGuns Gabriel Jesus welcoming Zinchenko at Arsenal Gabriel Jesus welcoming Zinchenko at Arsenal https://t.co/eYT9pqLQfQ

Jesus will also be joined in north London by his former city teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko in the coming days. Both players will hope that they can provide the last pieces of the puzzle required to take a young Gunners team to the next level.

Arsenal could sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo

According to football reporter Marcello Chirico (via Express), the Gunners will soon make a bid to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian has not enjoyed the best of times since his move to Turin from Barcelona in 2020. He has played 63 matches for the Bianconeri, registering one goal and one assist.

Arsenal view the talented Brazilian as a potential replacement if their move for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans fails.

Arsenal will hope to finish in the top four next season after their transfer outlay. They've signed Marquinhos, Pablo Vieira, Matt Turner, Jesus and Zinchenko so far.

However, with the league as competitive as ever, they will hope they have done enough to get an edge on the competing teams.

