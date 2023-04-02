"An April fool's joke", Seeing hallucinations" - Liverpool fans brand Jurgen Klopp as 'arrogant' as he praises 4 players after Man City loss

Liverpool fans have come down hard on Jurgen Klopp for some of his comments following their defeat against Manchester City.

The Reds visited the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, April 1, for their first Premier League match after the recent international break. However, it wasn't a happy return to action as City thrashed them 4-1 despite going down by a goal after 17 minutes.

There were several poor performances across the pitch for Liverpool, who couldn't contend with a spirited home side in the second half. However, speaking after the match, Klopp felt there were a few decent displays. The German tactician said after the match (via The Athletic's James Pearce on Twitter):

"About four performances were okay. The two midfielders, Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and Fab [Fabinho], worked a lot to try to close gaps. Cody [Gakpo], especially in possession, and Ali [Alisson] of course. That is very difficult if you want to get something from here."

This didn't sit too well with fans of the Reds, who let their frustrations be known through Twitter. One of them tweeted:

"This gotta be an April Fools joke 😂"

Another wrote:

"Klopp is seeing hallucinations"

One fan tweeted:

"I hate to say it but this is the beginning of the end for JK, his arrogance stinks..."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Henderson, Fabinho, Gakpo and Alisson endured tough overall outings for Liverpool against Manchester City

The four players Jurgen Klopp spoke about following Liverpool's 4-1 defeat against Manchester City had their moments at the Etihad. However, they didn't put in entirely convincing performances.

Jordan Henderson won only one of his four ground duels and was overrun on multiple occasions during City's rampant second-half showing. He completed 91% of his passes, but couldn't really push his team forward.

Fabinho completely lost Julian Alvarez for the Citizens' third goal scored by Ilkay Gundogan. He also struggled to cope with his counterparts' intensity, winning only two of his eight ground duels and making two fouls. The Brazilian managed two tackles and an interception.

Cody Gakpo simply couldn't get into the game for Liverpool. He attempted just 15 passes and only one shot (off target) in 82 minutes on the pitch. However, the Dutchman completed all three of his dribble attempts, while winning three fouls and six of his nine ground duels.

Lastly, Alisson wasn't to blame for any of Manchester City's goals, but still ended up conceding four times. To his credit, the Brazilian made four saves, including a stunning second-half stop from Jack Grealish, who went on to beat him moments later. He also completed 87% of his passes.

