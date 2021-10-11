"An astonishing achievement" - Gary Lineker lauds Lionel Messi after PSG star breaks yet another record

Former Barcelona and England forward Gary Lineker has praised PSG star Lionel Messi's achievement of becoming the first South American forward to score 80 international goals.

Gary Lineker believes Lionel Messi's achievement is astonishing due to the increased level of competition in South American football. The 60-year-old pundit said the qualifying games in South America are the toughest across all continents.

Linekar appreciated Messi's goal scoring achievement in a tweet which read as follows:

"Last night Messi became the first South American player to score 80 international goals. An astonishing achievement, especially given that the level of opposition in qualifying games is significantly tougher than on any other continent."

Lionel Messi scored Argentina's first goal in their most recent World Cup Qualifier against Uruguay, which they won 3-0. As things stand, the 34-year-old has 80 international goals in 155 caps for Argentina.

Argentina's win over Uruguay took them to 22 points in their World Cup Qualifying campaign. The Albiceleste are currently second in the CONMEBOL qualifying charts, six points behind rivals Brazil.

Lionel Messi has led Argentina from the front as they look to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the earliest mark. The diminutive forward has scored six goals in the qualification campaign and is second only to Bolivia's Marcelo Moreno (8).

B/R Football @brfootball Leo Messi was honored after the match by the Argentine Federation for becoming the top goalscorer in CONMEBOL history ✨ Leo Messi was honored after the match by the Argentine Federation for becoming the top goalscorer in CONMEBOL history ✨ https://t.co/jyT7BCqBFu

Lionel Messi is yet to find his feet at PSG

Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to PSG this summer was one of the biggest transfers to take place in recent history. However, the move hasn't been all that great for Messi so far.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has suffered from injury concerns which have resulted in a poor start to his life in the French capital. Lionel Messi has yet to score a league goal for PSG so far this season.

Despite his relatively poor start, the Argentine skipper did score his first goal for PSG in a resounding 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Many have questioned Lionel Messi's move to PSG and whether he can replicate his Barcelona form in Ligue 1. Messi's form has attracted a lot of criticism since his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo has settled in effortlessly at Manchester United.

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward has already scored five goals in six appearances for the Red Devils and has already become the first man on the team-sheet for his new club.

Despite Messi's poor form and a shock defeat against Stade Rannais, PSG are still six points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 charts.

