‘An enormous happiness but with a bit of a heavy heart’ – Chelsea-bound player’s father makes honest admission about move

Chelsea-bound player Angelo Gabriel's father has expressed delight at the player pursuing a move to the Premier League club. According to A Tribuna, Gabriel is set to complete a €15 million move to Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel, who plays as a winger, has been touted as one of the top prospects in Brazilian football. He will travel to the United States to join the Blues' pre-season and will be joined by the rest of the family soon.

Gabriel's father has expressed his delight at his son moving to one of the top clubs in the world (via Sports Witness):

“It’s an enormous happiness without explanation, but with a bit of a heavy heart.

"My wife and Idene Dias Damasceno, the attacker’s mother, will be with him for at least the first six months, until he adapts to the climate, which is completely different. It’s another country, another language, morals. It helps a lot to have two Brazilians in the team.”

Gabriel, though, might not be in Chelsea's plans initially, as L'Equipe has reported that the player could be loaned out to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. The Blues' American co-owner Todd Boehly recently expanded his network by acquiring a share in the French club.

What Santos coach said about Angelo Gabriel's Chelsea move?

Angelo Gabriel joins Chelsea as one of the top prospects in Brazilian football. The player has draw comparisons with Pele and Neymar for his style of play. Notably, the two legends played for Santos, too.

Santos coach Ariel Horan recently spoke about Gabriel's qualities. He held the youngster in high regards and lauded his skills. Horan told SporTV:

“I see a lot of potential in Angelo. He is a boy who likes to go for the goal. I really like Brazilian football, and Angelo plays Brazilian football. This essence of dribbling, of taking on the opponent, is very important."

He added:

"He has a huge future. By working hard, he will be able to play not only at Santos, but I believe that, in the future, he will be able to play in major leagues around the world."

Gabriel, though, might be in for tough competition at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in their ranks. Hence, Gabriel will need to fight hard for a spot in the Chelsea XI.