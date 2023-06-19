"An example of life, sacrifice and strength for all people in the world" - Manchester City star heaps praises on Lionel Messi

Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez has showered praise on his compatriot Lionel Messi, calling him a perfect role model.

Having fallen just a step short at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Argentina finally managed to bring the FIFA World Cup home in December 2022. Captain Lionel Messi led by example, ending the competition with seven goals and three assists in seven games. He was chosen as the tournament’s best player and won the Golden Ball.

Despite losing to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final and suffering consecutive Copa America defeats (2015, 2016), Messi kept his chin up and completed his trophy cabinet in 2022. Alvarez, who experienced both Argentina’s 2021 Copa America win and the triumph in Qatar, has lauded his captain, calling him an example for people all over the world.

In Adidas’ special documentary “ALTA EN EL CIELO” (High in the Sky), which sheds light on Lionel Messi and Argentina’s homecoming following their World Cup win, Alvarez said (via @WeAreMessi):

“Leo Messi as a person is an example of life, sacrifice, and strength for all people in the world.”

Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club @WeAreMessi Julian Alvarez: Leo Messi as a person is an example of life, sacrifice and strength for all people in the world. Julian Alvarez: Leo Messi as a person is an example of life, sacrifice and strength for all people in the world. https://t.co/lSDWmyMTQx

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has thus far played 175 games for La Albiceleste, scoring 103 times. Alvarez and Messi played seven games together at the Qatar World Cup, with the 35-year-old assisting the Manchester City ace twice. Both of his assists came in La Albiceleste’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi makes history as Argentina pick up friendly win over Australia

Lionel Messi was inevitably named in the starting XI when Argentina squared off against Australia in a friendly clash in Beijing on Thursday (June 15). It took the superstar 79 seconds to make an impact, with him netting the fastest goal of his international career in spectacular fashion.

The Barcelona legend received the ball from teammate Enzo Fernandes, skipped the ball past two helpless Australian defenders, and found the back of the net from outside the box. The stunning goal aside, Messi created two chances, completed 35 passes (81% accuracy), and completed a whopping five dribbles.

Propelled by Messi’s stunner, Argentina cruised to a 2-0 victory. German Pezzella scored the world champions' second goal in the 68th minute.

Poll : 0 votes