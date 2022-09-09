"An exceptional footballer" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauds Manchester City superstar

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, claiming the Norwegian has strengthened the Premier League champions since arriving earlier this summer.

Haaland, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million, has been a revelation for Pep Guardiola's side this season. The striker has netted a whopping 12 goals and contributed one assist in eight matches across all competitions.

Speaking to Sport 1, Klopp claimed that Haaland is part of a successful squad reshuffle at Manchester City and said:

"Haaland is an exceptional footballer and of course, they have become stronger because of him. You just have to know – Pep [Guardiola] sees this just as much as I do – that the team has to be reshuffled from time to time. We also gained players and lost one [Sadio Mane] who almost always played. And that will take time."

He continued:

"That applies to City as well as to us. But when you see how City play, how the balls come into the penalty area, how Erling stays in the right spaces, it’s hard to avoid scoring goals. Very many even. But City have also given up a lot of players and are also in transition, even more than we are."

Speaking about the departures at City, Klopp added:

"It's part of refreshing a successful team. They gave up Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, who was a fixture in Manchester for years. Zinchenko too. Fernandinho has retired, or rather, has gone back to Brazil. They were important players for City. And the season is damn long and is interrupted again by the World Cup, no one has a clue [what will happen]."

Apart from the towering Norwegian, Manchester City have made four other additions to their squad. The club have signed midfielder Kalvin Phillips, centre-back Manuel Akanji, left-back Sergio Gomez and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for a combined sum of over £70 million.

The five-time Premier League winners are currently second in the 2022-23 standings behind leaders Arsenal, with 14 points from six games.

Liverpool in risk of falling behind Manchester City due to disastrous start

Ever since their 3-1 win over the Cityzens in the Community Shield on July 30, Liverpool have looked like a shadow of their former selves. The Merseysiders who lost the domestic title to the Cityzens on the final matchday of last season, are currently in seventh place with nine points.

The Reds have registered just two Premier League victories – against Bournemouth and Newcastle United – so far this season. The club will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal and Manchester City in their next five matches.

