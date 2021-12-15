"An exceptional player" - Keylor Navas opens up on PSG reunion with former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas has opened up on his reunion with Sergio Ramos at the Parc des Princes.

The duo played together at Real Madrid between 2014 and 2019. They have lifted many trophies together, including three successive Champions League titles (2016, 2017 and 2018) and the Spanish Primera Liga (2017).

Renaldo @Ra_fb Ramos, Hakimi, Keylor Navas, Di Maria…all the old Madrid boys back Ramos, Hakimi, Keylor Navas, Di Maria…all the old Madrid boys back

Navas left Real Madrid in 2019 to move to PSG. He has done well in the French capital so far. The Costa Rica star was reunited with Ramos after the Parisians signed the Spaniard on a free transfer earlier this year.

According to Navas, Ramos is a great leader and PSG are lucky to have him. Here's what the shot-stopper said about the defender:

"For me, it’s a real pleasure to be here with him. He’s a very classy person and an exceptional player. He’s also a great leader and we’re really lucky to have him here. With him on board, the team will grow. His way of playing and his presence will take us even higher."

PSG will hope to end their wait for the UEFA Champions League with Sergio Ramos

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG are looking to win the UEFA Champions League this season

PSG signed Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi for free in the summer transfer window and will hope to end their wait for the Champions League this season. The duo were key players at their respective clubs and have the quality to elevate any team to greater heights.

Ramos, in particular, will hope to play an important role in the second half of the season after an injury-ravaged first half.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The year is 2022. Lionel Messi whips in a 94th minute free kick, Sergio Ramos rises highest to slam a header past Thibaut Courtois to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.



Imagine 😳 The year is 2022. Lionel Messi whips in a 94th minute free kick, Sergio Ramos rises highest to slam a header past Thibaut Courtois to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.Imagine 😳 https://t.co/kGwGm3pAqg

Navas, on the other hand, will hope to keep up his consistent displays in the second half of the season.

The custodian said he tries to give 100% every time he plays for the Parisians:

"I always try to do things the best I can. Over the years, there are certain areas where I've made huge progress, and others where I've made less progress, but what matters most in the end is to always give 100% and to play each season as if it were the most important of all. That's what I try to do. I'm happy."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh