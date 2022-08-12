"An exceptional player" - Mikel Arteta lauds ex-Arsenal star linked with Premier League return

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a return to the Premier League following Robert Lewandowski's move to Barcelona this summer. Amid the speculation, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has surprisingly lauded the Gabonese for the effort he put in during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta's relationship didn't end on a good note at Arsenal. The duo clashed over the player's disciplinary issues, leading to the tactician stripping the Gabonese of the captain's armband last year.

Aubameyang eventually left the club during the winter transfer window after his contract was terminated. However, he could complete a return to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea said to be interested in his services.

Despite their differences, Mikel Arteta remains grateful to the striker for what he did for the Gunners during his time in England. Ahead of Arsenal's clash with Leicester City on Saturday (August 13), the Spaniard told the Daily Mail:

"What has been done has always been done to defend our club and put the club in the best possible position. Auba is an exceptional player. He did so much for us; he was our captain and I think we have to be grateful – very grateful – as well for what he did for this club."

Should Aubameyang join Chelsea this summer, he could be in line to face his former club in the Premier League. Asked if the striker would enjoy a positive reception at the Emirates Stadium as an opposition player, Mikel Arteta replied:

"I hope he does because I think he deserves that. There are moments in life, there are moments in your career, and sometimes the trajectory or the objective of each individual is different to the club’s - and you have to respect that."

Aubameyang's numbers in Arsenal colors

The attacker's future is uncertain at Barcelona.

The Gabonese forward joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €63 million in January of 2018. During his time at the club, Aubameyang made 163 appearances across all competitions, recording 92 goals and 21 assists to his name.

The striker managed to claim two honors at the club, namely the 2020 FA Cup and the 2021 Community Shield.

