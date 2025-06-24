"An honor for me" - PSG star on being recognized as a candidate to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or after record breaking season with the Ligue 1 club

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has claimed that he is "very happy" that fans consider him a genuine contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The Moroccan defender said that it is "an honor" for him to be considered as a candidate to win the coveted individual award.

Since his €68 million move to Paris from Italian giants Inter Milan in July 2021, Hakimi has established himself as one of the best full-backs in world football. He has racked up 24 goals and 33 assists in 171 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions.

While his blistering pace, precise passing, silky dribbling, accurate set-piece ability, and pin-point crossing have always been outstanding facets of his play, they were on full display in the 2024-25 campaign. He dominated on both ends of the pitch, enjoying the most productive season of his career as he racked up nine goals and 14 assists in 48 games across all competitions (before the Club World Cup).

Against his former side Inter in the UEFA Champions League final, Hakimi opened the scoring (12') for PSG and helped them secure a dominant 5-0 victory. Besides the UCL, the French giants also won Ligue 1, Coupe Nationale, and the Trophee des Champions, with the 26-year-old playing a starring role.

After scoring in PSG's 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders and securing their passage into the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup, Hakimi said (via Africa Top Sports):

"If people think I'm a candidate for the Ballon d'Or, I'm very happy; it's a pleasure, an honor for me. I'm in great shape, I feel good. I think I had a magnificent season."

With 171 appearances for PSG, Hakimi is now the most capped full-back in the Ligue 1 giants' history.

Besides Achraf Hakimi, several other PSG stars are in the running for the 2025 Ballon d'Or title

While defender Achraf Hakimi is widely considered one of the top candidates to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, several of his PSG teammates are also in the running for the award.

French forward Ousmane Dembele enjoyed a stellar bounce-back campaign in the 2024-25 season, his second in Paris since his €50 million move from Barcelona. He was the focal point of PSG's attack, racking up 33 goals and 15 assists in 49 games across all competitions.

Portuguese star Vitinha entered the Ballon d'Or conversations after dominating in midfield for club and country in the 2024-25 season. Besides winning the domestic treble and the UCL with PSG, the 25-year-old also lifted the UEFA Nations League title with Portugal.

Vitinha's compatriot Nuno Mendes is also believed to be a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or. The joint top-scoring defender in the 2024-25 UCL campaign (four goals, alongside Hakimi), his contributions at both ends were invaluable in the Parisians' incredible run to the trophy.

Besides the aforementioned stars, multiple other players from the French side are also likely to be in the Top 25 of the Ballon d'Or rankings. Teenage sensation Desire Doue, Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and midfield maestro Joao Neves also enjoyed outstanding individual campaigns in the 2024-25 season.

Outside of PSG, stars like Barcelona's Raphinha and Lamine Yamal and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are also in the running for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

