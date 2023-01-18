Arsenal great Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Liverpool's struggles this campaign are down to Sadio Mane's departure earlier this summer.

Mane, 30, ended his six-year stint at Anfield in June last year as he sealed a move to Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to £35 million. Operating primarily on the left flank, he registered 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 matches for the Reds, helping them lift six trophies.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently languishing in ninth place in the 2022-23 Premier League table with just 28 points from 18 games.

Speaking to ICE 36, Petit shared his thoughts on the Reds' ongoing problems and insisted that Mane has been a major miss. He said:

"I've heard many people say that Liverpool's midfield has struggled this season, and I agree with that to a certain extent. The Reds have played with such power and energy for five years – they've been tremendous – but some players look tired on the pitch and are not delivering the same levels as we've seen them before, but I think the main reason they are not the same anymore is Mane."

Explaining Mane's importance to Jurgen Klopp's system, Petit added:

"Since Mane left, Liverpool are not playing the same way. Mane was such an important link between their midfield and attack. He played with so much energy on the pitch. He was decisive and always contributed with goals and assists. He led the team's press and scared defenders when they had the ball. He set the tempo of the team and everyone else followed, [Mohamed] Salah did the same job."

Pinpointing the Merseyside outfit's frailties, Petit continued:

"There was a big rivalry between Salah and Mane and they pushed each other, which helped the team. They used to play with a coordinated press, but that isn't happening anymore. You could say they look tired, but they shouldn't have let Mane leave and should have tried to do everything to keep him. They miss his mentality, leadership and, of course, his world-class ability on the pitch."

Mane has opened his Allianz Arena chapter on a positive note, scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists in 23 appearances this season.

Liverpool identify two summer targets to strengthen the squad for next term: Reports

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, Liverpool is prepared to launch moves for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer.

Bellingham, 19, has emerged as one of the best midfield talents in the world over the past season. He has registered 19 goals and 21 assists in 112 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Nunes, on the other hand, has been a key starter for Julen Lopetegui's side since arriving from Sporting CP for £40 million earlier this summer. The 24-year-old has laid out one assist in 21 games for his club so far.

