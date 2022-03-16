"An imposter" - Jamie O'Hara slams Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United exit the Champions League

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has criticized Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick. This comes after the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 stage.

O'Hara believes Rangnick was wrong in thinking that his system is a complete unknown in the Premier League. The 35-year-old has labeled the former RB Leipzig manager an "imposter."

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jamie O'Hara slammed the United interim manager and said:

"For me, Ralf Rangnick's an imposter, he comes over here, he thinks he's got a philosophy of football that no one over here knows. We're the best league in the world, the players in the world, best coaches in the world in my opinion."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Ralf Rangnick is an imposter.”



“He’s come over here, thinking he has this philosophy that no one knows!”



Jamie O’Hara explains why he thinks Mauricio Pochettino is a better manager than Ralf Rangnick. “Ralf Rangnick is an imposter.”“He’s come over here, thinking he has this philosophy that no one knows!”Jamie O’Hara explains why he thinks Mauricio Pochettino is a better manager than Ralf Rangnick. 👀 “Ralf Rangnick is an imposter.”🔥 “He’s come over here, thinking he has this philosophy that no one knows!”Jamie O’Hara explains why he thinks Mauricio Pochettino is a better manager than Ralf Rangnick. https://t.co/cemHq5MWZZ

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the interim manager of Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Things, however, have not gone as per Rangnick's plans since he took over.

The Red Devils exited the Champions League after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on Tuesday. This means that United will have a fifth consecutive season with a single trophy to their name.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have also been knocked out of the FA Cup. Ralf Rangnick's side lost to Middlesbrough in the fourth round in a penalty shootout.

They are also currently struggling to qualify for the Champions League next season. As things stand, Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 50 points from 29 matches. United are currently a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners, however, do have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Who will replace Ralf Rangick as Manchester United's new permanent manager?

Manchester United will be looking to hire a new permanent manager in the summer. Various names have been linked with the vacancy in United's dugout. These include Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique amongst others.

According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino and Ten Hag are currently the two leading candidates to replace Rangnick as the next United boss.

Mauricio Pochettino could be the one that United go for in the summer. The Argentine manager has experience of working in the Premier League, having previously managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. The 50-year-old tactician is also having a poor season with Paris Saint-Germain after getting knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

GOAL @goal

Erik ten Hag's Ajax: Out



Not a good week for manager's linked with Manchester United in the Champions League Mauricio Pochettino's PSG: OutErik ten Hag's Ajax: OutNot a good week for manager's linked with Manchester United in the Champions League Mauricio Pochettino's PSG: OutErik ten Hag's Ajax: OutNot a good week for manager's linked with Manchester United in the Champions League 😬 https://t.co/XzSHHeF36K

Ralf Rangnick, meanwhile, is expected to take over an advisory role at the club once his interim tenure ends at the end of the season.

Edited by Parimal