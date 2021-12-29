"An incredible moment in the history of football" - Kylian Mbappe says it's a 'great pleasure' to play alongside Lionel Messi at PSG

PSG star Kylian Mbappe recently spoke on how pleased he was at sharing a pitch with Lionel Messi this season. In an interview with CNN, the Paris-born forward waxed lyrical about playing alongside the Argentine maestro this season:

"It is a great pleasure for me to be able to tell my children, my friends that I play with Messi. We have to enjoy watching him in Paris... It's an incredible moment in the history of soccer."

Lionel Messi left longtime club Barcelona this summer after the club failed to renew his contract due to financial constraints. The star notably agreed to take a pay cut in order to remain at the Catalan club. However, the financial situation at the club meant they had to let their best-ever player leave for nothing.

Since his arrival at PSG, Lionel Messi has failed to light up Paris as would’ve been expected. The Argentine legend has struggled to impose himself in the PSG team, with Kylian Mbappe stealing the spotlight.

Lionel Messi has been in good form in the UEFA Champions League for PSG

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi has only one goal and four assists in 11 league appearances this season, a far cry from what is typically seen by the Argentine forward. His Champions League outings have been much better, with 5 goals in 5 appearances for PSG. His brilliance in Europe holds some promise that Lionel Messi can return to his previous heights with PSG.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, is having a fantastic time in what many speculate will be his final season at PSG, scoring 9 goals and providing 8 assists in 17 Ligue 1 games. The Real Madrid target has also enjoyed his Champions League appearances with 4 goals and 4 assists.

"I'm going to finish the season with PSG": Kylian Mbappe opens up about Real Madrid interest

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

When January comes around, Kylian Mbappe will be free to negotiate with any club of his choice, with his PSG contract expiring in six months. However, the star shut down rumors about joining Real Madrid in January, noting his plans to finish strong with PSG:

"In January I will not go to Real Madrid. I'm going to finish the season with PSG, with total certainty. Now is not the time to talk about my future. The only thing on my mind is to beat Real Madrid in February and March. That's the most important part of the season."

