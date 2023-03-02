"An institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch" - PSG extend support to Achraf Hakimi amid rape allegations

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have extended their support to Achraf Hakimi, who is currently under investigation for alleged sexual assault. Renowned French outlet Les Parisien reported that the club investigated internally before standing in their player’s corner.

According to reports, Hakimi has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on February 25 at his residence in the Boulogne neighborhood of Paris. The woman reportedly reached the Morocco superstar’s residence on the day of the incident, while the player’s wife and kids were out of town, vacationing in Dubai.

As per PSGTalk, the victim, who resides in Fontenay-sous-Bois, indicated that she did not want to file a formal complaint, but wanted to report an incident of rape. Police, nonetheless, have opened an investigation against the player and are currently assessing the next steps.

In their report, Les Parisien claimed that the club did their due diligence and found Hakimi to be deserving of their support.

“The club is in support of the player who has firmly denied the accusations and trusts justice,” Les Parisien reported.

“PSG is an institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch.”

Battling serious accusations, Hakimi is currently training with the squad and could be in action this weekend against Nantes.

“The club let it be known that there is no reason for Hakimi to miss the session with his partners this Wednesday [at] noon,” Les Parisien added.

Hakimi was named in the FIFPro World XI at FIFA’s gala event in Paris on 27 February, beating the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker to the punch.

PSG ace Achraf Hakimi’s lawyer insists the sexual abuse accusations are false

On Tuesday (28 February), Fanny Colin became the first person from Achraf Hakimi’s entourage to address the accusations of sexual abuse. Colin, who is a member of the legal team that is representing the Moroccan, insisted that her client was innocent. She further added that Hakimi was fully prepared to help the authorities get to the bottom of the investigation.

Her statement read (via Get French Football News):

“The accusations against him are false. He is calm & will make himself available to the authorities.”

Hakimi grabbed global spotlight at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The right-back pitched in with an assist in seven games to help Morocco become the first-ever African team to play in a World Cup semi-final.

