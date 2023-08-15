“An outstanding professional” - Pundits lauds Chelsea star for displaying ‘unflappable authority’ against Liverpool

Former top-flight forward Garth Crooks has waxed lyrical about Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's performance in the Blues' 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (August 13).

The London giants shared the spoils with Liverpool at the weekend after goals from Luis Diaz and Axel Disasi saw their Premier League opener end in a 1-1 draw. Despite not keeping a clean sheet, Silva, 38, was one of the best players on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

Impressed by Silva, Crooks suggested that Mauricio Pochettino should have appointed the Brazilian as Chelsea's captain instead of Reece James this summer. The BBC Sport pundit reckons the veteran, who remains Paris Saint-Germain's longest-serving captain, is better equipped to lead the team than James.

"I wasn't entirely sure of the merits of Pochettino appointing Reece James as Chelsea's new captain when you have Thiago Silva in your team," Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column. "The difference in age, experience and most of all wisdom between the two players is incalculable."

"However, Silva is 39 next month and clearly coming to the end of an illustrious career, while James and the arrival of Moises Caicedo for an initial £100 million represents a new era at Stamford Bridge under Pochettino."

Crooks went on to laud Silva's performance and leadership against Liverpool, writing:

"Nonetheless, Silva approached the fixture against Liverpool with the same unflappable authority he has displayed in his game throughout his career. He is an outstanding professional."

Silva, whose contract at Stamford Bridge runs until next year, is nearing the end of his illustrious career, as he turns 39 next month. However, he continues to prove himself at the top, impressing against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva's performance against Liverpool in numbers

Thiago Silva started alongside Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill in a three-man defense against Liverpool. The Brazil international was one of the best players on the pitch, earning a 7.5 rating on Sofascore. Only Disasi and Enzo Fernandez earned a higher rating on the sports statistics platform.

Apart from marshaling the defense, Silva made six clearances, which was the most by any Chelsea player. He made one interception and tackle each, while also blocking a shot. However, the central defender was dribbled past thrice, which was the most in the game.

The former PSG star won five of the nine duels he competed in and won one foul for his side. He registered 131 touches of the ball, which was the most in the game across both teams. Silva completed 111 passes with 94% accuracy as well.