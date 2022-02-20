"An outstanding talent" - Klopp says Liverpool star should be 'very happy' with his performance against Norwich City

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has praised Luis Diaz for his performance against Norwich City on Saturday. The Reds beat the Canaries 3-1 in the Premier League at Anfield, with Diaz opening his account for his new club.

The win proved to be an important one, as Manchester City lost to Tottenham Hotspur a few hours later. The sequence of results mean the Reds trail the league leaders by only six points, and have a game in hand.

Diaz was the third goal scorer in Liverpool's 3-1 comeback win against Norwich. It was also his first goal for the Reds, and the player's performance impressed Klopp.

Speaking after the match, the manager said:

"We saw now two games when Luis (Diaz) played – came on or played – where he was absolutely incredible. Today it was hard work for him as well; it was a tricky one, a tricky encounter. So then staying on the pitch, staying in the game shows then the real quality because we changed the system and brought Luis in the centre and Sadio (Mane) in his natural position."

Klopp feels Diaz deserves to be a happy man after his goal, saying:

"Sadio scored anyway in the centre, but Luis made this wonderful run in the centre as well. It’s good; he’s just an outstanding talent, a really, really good player. I think he will be very happy tonight. He should be."

Liverpool boss hails Mohamed Salah for landmark strike, asks Luis Diaz to draw inspiration

After Sadio Mane levelled the scores for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead for the first time in the game.

Trapping a long ball from Alisson Becker, he rounded the Norwich goalkeeper outside the box before placing it nearly at the near post. It was his 150th goal for the club, and took Salah only 233 games to arrive at the landmark.

Liverpool FC @LFC goals in 233 games 🤯



𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡. goals in 233 games 🤯𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡. 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ goals in 233 games 🤯 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡. 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/DleK1V8NdE

Klopp took the occasion to reminisce about Salah's wonder strikes over the years, noting:

"Ah, today was a really cheeky one, to be honest. I remember the Chelsea goal when he was on the side and that thunderbolt in the far corner. A few of them dribbling – one City, one Watford. The United goal I liked a lot, the 2-0, Ali’s pass as well. Champions League, one at City as well – not because it’s City, but it was very, very special."

Continuing his praise of his Egyptian forward. Klopp also suggested Diaz to follow in Salah's footsteps, saying:

"I can probably not remember all 150, but I can remember a lot, and there were some good goals. The first one, I think, was at Watford; that was the easiest goal maybe he scored since he was here. If Luis would use the first goal for a similar journey, it would be cool!"

Liverpool are next in action at home against Leeds United on Wednesday night before taking on Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

