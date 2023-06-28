“An unacceptable situation” - PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe reacts to Paris riots casualty 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has reacted to the sad news that a 17-year-old was shot dead by French Police leading to riots in Paris.

The Mirror reports that Naël' M lost his life after being gunned down at the wheel of his Mercedes in the western suburb of Nanterre. This has led to riots in the French capital with 24 arrests being made.

Kylian Mbappe has tweeted in response to the teenager's death and the riots that ensued. He stated:

"I feel bad for my France. An unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go out to Naël's family and loved ones, this little angel who left far too soon."

Kylian Mbappé

Une situation inacceptable.

"I feel bad for my France. An unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go out to Naël's family and loved ones, this little angel who left far too soon."

Naël's mother has been left heartbroken over the death of her son. The family released a picture of the teenager and she said:

"I lost a 17-year-old, I was alone with him, and they took my baby away from me. He was still a child, he needed his mother."

A verified video of the shooting has been released and shows an armed traffic officer pointing a gun into the teen's Mercedes AMG. He is reported as saying:

"I’m going to lodge a bullet in your head."

Naël is claimed to have died at the scene and the unnamed officer accused of the shooting is being investigated for murder. The Police Force are reportedly claiming that their lives were at risk because the teenager had threatened them but his family denies this. This has led to riots with teens setting dustbins and buildings on fire across the French capital.

Real Madrid seal agreement for PSG's Kylian Mbappe to arrive in 2024

Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid in 2024.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Real Madrid have found an agreement with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe over his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024.

Mbappe, 24, is being linked with a move to Madrid this summer after informing the Parisians that he won't be extending his contract. His current deal expires next year and Los Blancos are keen on signing him as a free agent.

However, if Carlo Ancelotti's side do want to sign the France captain this summer they will have to meet PSG's valuation. The Ligue 1 champions have slapped a €180-200 million price tag on the Frenchman.

Kylian Mbappe was in scintillating form this past season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He was part of the Parisian side that won the Ligue 1 title.

However, Mbappe has no intentions of remaining at the Parc des Princes beyond next year. He is prepared to play one more season with PSG but the club's leaders may see otherwise as he eyes a departure in 2024.

