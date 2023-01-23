"An unbalanced team" - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's defensive frailties could affect PSG in UCL, says ex-midfielder

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Jean-Michel Larque has criticized Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr. for their lack of defensive output. The Frenchman, who is now a sports journalist, claims his former club's UEFA Champions League campaign is in jeopardy due to the trio's shortfalls.

Larque said (via PSG Talk):

“[Sergio] Ramos’ performance crystallizes criticism, but I wouldn’t want to blame all the ills, all the responsibilities of an unbalanced team on a single player. We often speak, tactically, of an unbalanced team with three attackers who do not defend. There is a defense which is still in great difficulty in my eyes because the effort of the Parisian leaders is constantly focused on the names in front. And behind, from time to time, we take a player who gives satisfaction."

The former PSG midfielder added:

"Yes, but today we no longer have the Marquinhos of three or four years ago. […] You only win a competition when you have guys or a guy who is able to make the difference, but you only win a big competition when you have a solid defense. However, today, from Donnarumma to Ramos, passing from time to time by Marquinhos, it breaks my heart to say it, we do not have at PSG a defense which gives hope of a great performance in the Champions League. And I hope I’m wrong.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Cristiano Ronaldo - 536M

Lionel Messi - 421M

Neymar Jr. - 201M

Kylian Mbappe - 95M The four most-followed football players on Instagram playing in the same matchCristiano Ronaldo - 536MLionel Messi - 421MNeymar Jr. - 201MKylian Mbappe - 95M The four most-followed football players on Instagram playing in the same match 📈 Cristiano Ronaldo - 536MLionel Messi - 421MNeymar Jr. - 201MKylian Mbappe - 95M https://t.co/q0AyF7kzSr

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have formed an extremely dangerous attacking trio at the Parc des Princes this season under manager Christophe Galtier. Messi has recorded eight goals and ten assists so far, while Neymar has registered 11 goals and ten assists this term.

Mbappe is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1, having netted 13 times in the French top tier this season.

Christophe Galtier on whether Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will feature in the upcoming PSG clash

The Parisians are set to lock horns with Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France Round of 32 clash on 23 January. Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe have not started in an official match together since the Parisians' 5-0 win over AJ Auxerre in November.

When asked whether Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will feature in the starting XI for his side's upcoming encounter, Galtier seemed reluctant to reveal anything concrete and gave a generic response. The French manager said (via PSG Talk):

“The best team will be aligned on Monday in the French Cup. There is no reason at this time of the season when the weeks are very light to make some turnovers because we want to find rhythm, intensity, and automatisms. It would even be stupid. So we will have a very competitive team and very close to what it can be in the championship.”

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



Hakimi learnt the hard way

Do not get into a rondo with Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Ramos..Hakimi learnt the hard way Do not get into a rondo with Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Ramos..Hakimi learnt the hard way 😅https://t.co/FL7NkBzlqN

