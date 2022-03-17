“An unbearable rival” – Real Madrid star opens up on facing Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has lauded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's abilities as a player.

Los Blancos progressed into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-2 win against PSG last week. Real Madrid were losing 2-0 on aggregate at half-time in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie with the Parisians, but a hat-trick from Karim Benzema fired them into the last eight of the tournament.

Despite bowing out of the Champions League, Mbappe impressed for PSG against Carlo Ancelotti's side over the two legs. It was the France international who netted both goals for the Ligue 1 giants in the tie.

Valverde came up against Mbappe in the Champions League tie and was impressed with what he saw from the forward. The Uruguay international hailed the PSG superstar as a 'spectacle' and 'an unbearable rival'. He told Spanish radio network La Cadena SER:

"I had Mbappe as a rival and for me he is a great player. He is a spectacle. He is young but at the same time shows an experience as if he were very old. He has some characteristics that are unique. He is a great player and an unbearable rival."

Valverde only amassed eight minutes of playing time in Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League tie. It is worth noting that Mbappe scored the winner after the midfielder came on for Ancelotti's side.

The 23-year-old then played the full 90 minutes for Los Blancos against the Parisians at the Bernabeu. He helped the La Liga giants earn a 3-1 win on home turf.

Is Kylian Mbappe on his way to Real Madrid?

The forward has his contract with PSG expiring at the end of the season. He is likely to leave Paris in the summer as there are no signs that he will be putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Real Madrid are tipped to acquire the Frenchman's services on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season. The La Liga giants offered PSG as much as €200m for him last summer, but failed with their efforts to land him, according to ESPN.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side remain keen on signing the 23-year-old. Los Blancos are claimed to be confident that he will be their player at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

