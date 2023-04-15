“An utter disgrace”, “I’m done” – Chelsea fans blast ‘criminal’ decision from Frank Lampard to leave one player out as Blues suffer 2-1 defeat

Chelsea fans were displeased with Frank Lampard's decision to not play Noni Madueke in their 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on April 15.

The Blues fans have little reason to be pleased as their poor form continued with a defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge. The fans watched in annoyance as the Seagulls came from behind to take all three points, with many questioning Lampard's matchday squad choices.

The interim manager opted to bring in Ziyech in the 56th minute, while January signing Madueke didn't even make it into the matchday squad. Fans believed that Madueke could have been key in chasing the game, and they took to Twitter to show their displeasure at his absence.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Harry Saratov @HKSaratov It is an utter disgrace that Noni Madueke didn't get any minutes ahead of Hakim Ziyech, João Félix and Christian Pulisic today. An utter disgrace

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Ziyech appearing for Chelsea in 2023 and Noni Madueke not even available. I'm done.

✈️ @Arrizabalager How has Madueke not got a minute over Pulisic & Ziyech who are both clearly off in the summer?

Johyan @JohyanCruyff So the excuse for Lampard being brought in was "he'll play the ones for the future" & then he subs on Ziyech ahead of Noni

🇮🇶 @shak0maru if anything he should've started today when will madueke get a chance to play man

Uber Chelsea FC @UberChelseaFC_ Ziyech over Madueke is criminal. What is that about.

𝐐𝐮𝐞 @mlqwlkr



𝐐𝐮𝐞 @mlqwlkr Question for #Chelsea why's Ziyech on the field ? What has Madueke done to deserve this🤔

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge Stumble as Brighton's Brilliance Shines

A resolute Brighton & Hove Albion stormed into the fortress of Chelsea, dismantling Frank Lampard's men in a 2-1 comeback victory on Saturday. The humbled hosts found themselves in the dust as the Seagulls' dynamic duo, Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso, delivered the fatal blows. This sealed a third successive defeat for the struggling Blues under their interim coach.

Lampard perhaps had one eye on the crucial UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg showdown with Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 18). Hence, he opted to give some of his key players a breather.

The initial signs seemed promising as Conor Gallagher's deflected shot found the back of the net in the 13th minute. However, the tide soon turned in favor of the visitors, guided by the astute Roberto De Zerbi.

Welbeck, seizing the opportunity to shine, slipped through Chelsea's defense and nodded home the equalizer in the 42nd minute. With the match hanging in the balance, Brighton's ambitions crystallized in the 69th minute. Enciso unleashed a scorching strike from 25 yards out to etch his name in Seagulls' folklore.

The south-coast side's meteoric rise, which included a merciless 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea back in October, ultimately cost Graham Potter his job at the London club. Brighton now find themselves relishing a historic European adventure, sitting pretty in seventh place, five points clear of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's sinking ship remains anchored in the 11th position. Their only hope for silverware this season rests on the Champions League. However, they will need to overturn a daunting 2-0 deficit against the reigning European champions, Real Madrid, on their own turf. The pressure will continue to mount on the Blues. Will they find rejuvenation in their form or succumb to their woes?

