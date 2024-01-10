"Ancelotti gifting it to Atleti" - Real Madrid fans call out Carlo Ancelotti's 'crazy' decision to bench star for clash against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid fans are fuming on X after Carlo Ancelotti excluded Toni Kroos from the starting XI to face Atletico Madrid later today (Wednesday, January 10). The two sides are set to face each other in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal for Real Madrid. Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, and Ferland Mendy make up the defense. The midfield consists of Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, and Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior start up front to complete the starting XI.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. will be aiming to defeat Atletico Madrid to give themselves a chance of winning the Supercopa de Espana in the final. They will also be looking to avenge the 3-1 loss they suffered at Atletico Madrid in their La Liga clash back in September this season.

Fans are outraged after Kroos was benched for the semi-final. The 34-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

One fan posted:

"Ancelotti gifting it to Atleti by not starting Kroos"

Real Madrid's Fede Valverde credits Cristiano Ronaldo for pioneering Saudi Pro League summer exodus

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde recently credited Cristiano Ronaldo for being one of the pioneers of the Saudi Pro League's success.

Ronaldo made the bold decision to trade European football to join Al-Nassr in January 2023 on a lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal. His presence in the Saudi Pro League catapulted the competition to new heights, bringing in millions of new fans.

Various European superstars like Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr., and Sadio Mane jumped ship to join the Saudi League over the summer. Al-Nassr signed a host of stars as well, including Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, Otavio, and Seko Fofana.

During the Atletico Madrid pre-match press conference, Valverde said (via Real Madrid's official website):

"All the players that have come here are stars of football and they've achieved a lot of things. Cristiano was one of the pioneers of all this. It highlights how much they want to improve the competition. It's important that we have players of the standard of those who have come here. It's important for it to continue to grow."

Valverde also claimed that it would be impossible for him to join the Saudi Pro League, admitting he and his family love life in Madrid.