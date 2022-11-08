"Ancelotti's agenda is so obvious", "He'd rather play with 10 men than start him" - Real Madrid fans lose their minds as midfielder is benched yet again for Rayo Vallecano clash 

Real Madrid fans were frustrated at Carlo Ancelotti's decision not to hand Eduardo Camavinga a start for his team's La Liga away clash against Rayo Vallecano on November 7.

Ancelotti has named Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde in his team's starting XI in the absence of Toni Kroos. Camavinga could only make it to the bench for the clash.

The teenager has played 18 games so far this season but is yet to register a goal or an assist to his name. He has made seven starts for the Madrid giants so far this season.

Los Blancos snapped up the midfielder from Stade Rennais last year in a deal worth up to €40 million. He has since played 58 games for the club across competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Fans, however, wanted to see the player have more starting opportunities as they believe it will help him fulfill his potential. One fan opined that Carlo Ancelotti has an agenda and he won't start the Frenchman even if the team had to play with 10 men.

Others were disheartened to see the player ignored from getting the first XI call up. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Real Madrid fans:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Camavinga man, Ancelotti's agenda is so obvious. He'd rather play with 10 men than start him Camavinga man, Ancelotti's agenda is so obvious. He'd rather play with 10 men than start him

Maverick 🇿🇦🫶🏽 @M_avirik What does Camavinga have to do in order to start What does Camavinga have to do in order to start

Maverick @MaverickPrime11 @theMadridZone Camavinga cannot even get a start with Kroos suspended and y'all told everyone he was better than Pedri @theMadridZone Camavinga cannot even get a start with Kroos suspended and y'all told everyone he was better than Pedri 😂

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Real Madrid line up is almost perfect, I feel bad for Camavinga though, he was our best player against Girona but got 0 minutes the next game. I hope he gets at least 30-35 minutes today. Real Madrid line up is almost perfect, I feel bad for Camavinga though, he was our best player against Girona but got 0 minutes the next game. I hope he gets at least 30-35 minutes today.

Sami🐋 @HolaSami17 Feeling sad for Camavinga. He needed to show Deschamps what he can bring to this france side in world cup. Feeling sad for Camavinga. He needed to show Deschamps what he can bring to this france side in world cup.

Wastro @Rma_Wastro Why is camavinga not starting ? I swear ancelotti has an agenda against him Why is camavinga not starting ? I swear ancelotti has an agenda against him

Los Blancos could only draw their last league clash against Girona on October 30. Barcelona are currently at the top of the league with 34 points on the board from 13 games. Ancelotti's side have 32 points in their kitty but have played one game less.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reveals Karim Benzema won't play against Rayo Vallecano

Karim Benzema came on as a late substitute during Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League win against Celtic on November 5. Ancelotti has now revealed that the Frenchman won't be a part of the side to face Rayo Vallecano as he said ahead of the game (via realmadrid.com):

“Karim won't play because he's not feeling right. It looked as though he was okay but he's struggling a bit and he won't be available tomorrow. Against Cádiz I don't think Rüdiger will be back, but Karim should be. Karim's lack of game time has meant we have got to see other players with real quality, like Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius. We've coped well with

"Karim being out thanks to the quality of the other lads. When we come back after the World Cup, we'll need Karim for the second part of the season".

Current Ballon d'Or holder Benzema has scored six goals in 12 games for Real Madrid amidst enduring regular injury breaks.

