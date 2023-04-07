"Ancelotti’s behaviour has changed" - Ex-Real Madrid hero expresses concern over unhappy Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic thinks Carlo Ancelotti may be dissatisfied with life at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian coach's future has been the subject of speculation amid Los Blancos' topsy-turvy season.

Ancelotti returned to Madrid in 2021 and enjoyed a remarkable first campaign back at the Bernabeu. He led Los Merengues to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double. Things were plain sailing for the legendary coach and his side.

However, Real Madrid have endured setbacks throughout this season, and they currently trail Barcelona by 12 points in the title race. Ancelotti has come under pressure as his side have failed to replicate their inspired performances from 21-22.

Mijatovic has claimed that the Italian's mood has changed in comparison to last year. The Montenegrin also stressed that Los Blancos is a club where trophies are the be-all and end-all. He told Cadena SAR:

“Ancelotti’s behaviour has changed a bit. His face is a little more serious than it has been since he has arrived. You have to understand that Real Madrid is a very complicated club, it always depends on whether or not you win the important titles. He has to be calm because the people and the players love him a lot.”

Mijatovic continued by hinting that Madrid could be heading toward a split with their manager:

“I have the feeling that something is happening and that Carletto is not as happy as he was a couple of months ago. I would like him to be there for another year.”

The Italian's contract with Real Madrid expires next year. He has been linked with the Brazil job. Selecao goalkeeper Ederson has claimed that conversations with Los Blancos' inner circle in the national team have pointed in that direction.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti reacts to his side's 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona

Real Madrid beat their El Clasico rivals at Camp Nou.

There may be uncertainty over the Real Madrid manager's future but Ancelotti oversaw an incredible 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the El Clasico. His side romped to victory at Camp Nou on Wednesday (April 5).

Karim Benzema grabbed himself a hat trick while Vinicius Junior was also on target. Madrid advanced to the Copa del Rey final courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate win over their El Clasico rivals.

Ancelotti reacted to the win by claiming it was a deserved result. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“We played a great game, and it was a deserved result. We did very well in the second half in a very difficult game. When we had the opportunity, we created danger in transitions."

The Italian touched on the performances of Vinicius and Benzema:

“We delivered on everything, both offensively and defensively. Vinicius has complied, he scored, and Benzema has also returned. Today, he has been as decisive as he always is."

Los Merengues will face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6. For now, they will turn their attention to a clash with Villarreal in the league tomorrow (April 8).

