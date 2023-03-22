"There's a big possibility" - Manchester City star makes bold claim about Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti amid his links to Brazil job

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has said that there's a good chance that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could succeed Tite as Brazil manager.

Five-time world champions Brazil endured a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar last year. They were eliminated by Croatia in the quarterfinals, succumbing to a 4-2 defeat on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time. After their exit from the competition, Tite stepped down.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti has been tipped to replace the Brazilian at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Italian is under fire at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his team a whopping 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the La Liga race. Moreover, they're trailing 1-0 against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals, needing to overturn the deficit in the second leg at the Camp Nou next month.

While Ancelotti has refrained from commenting on the Brazil job, Ederson has shared an exciting update. Backing Ancelotti to become his national team manager, the Manchester City goalkeeper said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I spoke to Casemiro, Vinicius and Militao … there's a big possibility that Carlo Ancelotti is gonna become the new coach of Brazil”.

Defending the Champions League trophy could save Ancelotti from dismissal at the end of the season. Ederson wants City to step in to keep that from happening.

“We will try to eliminate Real Madrid so that Ancelotti can come to Brazil as quick as possible!”, Ederson added jokingly.

Los Blancos face Chelsea, while Manchester City take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Real Madrid notably beat City 6-5 on aggregate in last season's semifinals en route winning their 14th title.

Jose Mourinho among list of managers tipped to replace Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is compiling a comprehensive list of coaches who could replace Carlo Ancelotti. Roma coach Jose Mourinho is one of the candidates.

Mourinho’s job at Roma is believed to be far from secure, courtesy of their poor run of form in Serie A (three losses in four games). The Portuguese sat in the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu for three seasons, between 2010 and 2013. He led the club to the La Liga title in the 2011-12 season before being sacked the next campaign.

Apart from Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Xabi Alonso, and Oliver Glasner are also believed to be in the shortlist.

