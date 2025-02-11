"Ancelotti should stop playing him", "Should not smell this first team" - Fans unhappy with Real Madrid star despite 3-2 win over Man City

Madridistas were left disappointed with Ferland Mendy's performance in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs first leg. The game took place on Tuesday, February 11, at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City started well as Erling Haaland found the back of the net in the first half (19'). However, Kylian Mbappe equalized 15 minutes into the second half. Haaland restored City's advantage after converting from the penalty spot (80'), but former Manchester City man Brahim Diaz made it 2-2 (86'). Jude Bellingham sealed the win for the visitors during stoppage time (90+2').

Despite the 3-2 win, fans online criticized defender Ferland Mendy's performance in the game. He notably missed a major chance to equalize in the first half when Los Blancos were down 1-0 after Haaland's first goal.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A Madridista on X claimed Carlo Ancelotti should drop Mendy from the starting XI and wrote:

"Ancelotti should stop playing Mendy please. HalaMadrid."

Expand Tweet

"Mendy should not smell this first team if we're being serious," another user agreed.

"I wholeheartedly believe mendy is our worst player," a fan chimed in.

"Ferland Mendy should never play for Real Madrid," another Madridista added.

Fans continued to criticize Mendy's performance:

"Next leg please don’t start Mendy. That’s all," a user remarked.

"We win but Ferland Mendy my God is watching you," a fan jibed.

"You can be absolutely anything if Ferland Mendy starts for Madrid," another fan joked.

"It was a weird one" - Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham shares his thoughts after scoring in 3-2 win against Manchester City

L to R: Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham - Source: Getty

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham shared his thoughts after scoring Los Blancos' winning goal in their 3-2 win against Manchester City. The Englishman said in a post-match interview (via Madrid Xtra):

"We played well. It was a weird one, we started good and then found ourselves behind. We had many chances and finally took them. My goal? I just kept running. We deserved to win."

Expand Tweet

Jude Bellingham has been consistent in the UEFA Champions League despite Real Madrid's rough start to the campaign. The Englishman has scored or assisted in Los Blancos' last four UCL fixtures. He has contributed 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 outings across competitions for the Spanish giants.

Following tonight's win, Real Madrid will gear up to face Manchester City in the second leg of the UCL knockout playoffs at the Santiago Bernabeu. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19. Before the big game, Ancelotti's side will face Osasuna in LaLiga this weekend (February 15).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback