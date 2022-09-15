"Ancelotti has a weird agenda against him," "Don't understand why he gets hate" - Real Madrid fans feel 26-year-old is unfairly treated after 'special' performance against Leipzig

Real Madrid fans are beginning to question why Marco Asensio isn't playing more following his spectacular goal against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Los Blancos escaped with an unconvincing 2-0 victory over the Bundesliga side, despite the visitors creating better chances at the Bernabeu. Thibaut Courtois once again saved Real Madrid, who eventually took the lead through Federico Valverde in the 80th minute.

Asensio then scored an outstanding first-time strike on the edge of the area past a sea of bodies in injury time to seal the win and maintain Los Blancos' unbeaten start to the season.

TC @totalcristiano What a finish from Asensio! What a finish from Asensio! https://t.co/NlNMlT8fMP

The playmaker's performance has grabbed plenty of attention after he replaced Eduardo Camavinga on the hour mark. The 26-year-old appeared furious at not being brought on once again during the weekend, against Mallorca, but was given a chance by Ancelotti against the German outfit.

Asensio took his chance in just his third appearance of the season so far, as he seemed to be surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu. The Spanish international's contract expires next summer and speculation is mounting that he may leave the club in January.

After his superb goal on Wednesday night, Real Madrid supporters took to Twitter to voice their delight at Asensio's performance:

Ajam Albarjak @AAlbarjak @totalcristiano I don’t understand why he gets hate… some wants him out but he didn’t receive a good offer and wanted to prove himself I don’t understand the hate @totalcristiano I don’t understand why he gets hate… some wants him out but he didn’t receive a good offer and wanted to prove himself I don’t understand the hate

Lasa 🇵🇸 @25lasa @totalcristiano he deserves more minutes ancelotti has a weird agenda against him. @totalcristiano he deserves more minutes ancelotti has a weird agenda against him.

alii @tjobless1i How do I tell my kids Pedri missed from here and Asensio scored from there? How do I tell my kids Pedri missed from here and Asensio scored from there? https://t.co/7C1BYbBjvx

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



238 apps

50 goals

24 assists



Seals all three points for Real Madrid. Marco Asensio scores his 50th goal for Real Madrid.238 apps50 goals24 assistsSeals all three points for Real Madrid. Marco Asensio scores his 50th goal for Real Madrid. 238 apps 👕50 goals ⚽24 assists 🅰️Seals all three points for Real Madrid. ✅ https://t.co/z1VwyDU3Xy

Carlo Ancelotti delighted with Real Madrid win over determined RB Leipzig side

The Galacticos have won their opening two Champions League fixtures for the first time since the 2017-18 season, but were made to work for their victory at the Bernabeu.

Following the game, the legendary Italian manager claimed he was pleased with his side's display as the visitors made life very difficult. Ancelotti told Diario AS (as translated by Football Espana):

“Yes, it was the thickest [most viscous] game, to put it like that. It was fantastic game, firstly we did not want them to catch us on the counter and for that reason, we did not move the line forward as much in the first half.

“It was a controlled game at the back and only twice did they get in behind us. We wanted to play the match to win it. Their best asset was the counter-attacks. The central midfielders were very important. In the second half, they lowered their intensity and we took advantage of our fitness. We were intelligent.”

GOAL @goal Carlo Ancelotti is only the second manager to win 100 Champions League games Carlo Ancelotti is only the second manager to win 100 Champions League games 👑 https://t.co/wv5RPHfzZl

