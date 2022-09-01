“And in the evening, you can dance too - if you get the player!” - Hasan Salihamidzic met Mane's agent in nightclub before Bayern signed forward from Liverpool 

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan 'Brazzo' Salihamidzic has revealed how he helped convince Sadio Mane to join the club from Liverpool.

Salihamidzic earned the wrath of Bayern supporters and pundits over the summer when he was pictured partying at a nightclub in Mallorca. It appeared to be an unprofessional look for the sporting director, who was supposed to be planning for transfers.

Archie Rhind-Tutt @archiert1 This quote from Hasan Salihamidzic... Bayern sporting director explaining to BILD that how he went dancing with Sadio Mané’s agent in Mallorca. Helped to develop their relationship. “Emotions, connection and closeness develop to the agent.” Do what you gotta do. This quote from Hasan Salihamidzic... Bayern sporting director explaining to BILD that how he went dancing with Sadio Mané’s agent in Mallorca. Helped to develop their relationship. “Emotions, connection and closeness develop to the agent.” Do what you gotta do. https://t.co/ocLSoFn45V

However, Salihamidzic has explained that there was a lot more to the Mallorca trip. Before the Bavarian's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach, he explained that the trip was in part to meet Mane's agent to discuss a potential transfer.

As quoted by Bavarian Football Works, reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt asked about the encounter in the Spanish nightclub. Salihamidzic explained to him:

"That is what you have to do if you want to have the players, if you want to be near the agents, the players. Obviously, we went to drink something, and eat something, and you know how it is. And in the evening, you can dance too, if you get the player!"

Bayern eventually pulled off a stunning coup to prize the forward away from Liverpool after six incredibly successful seasons at Anfield. The Senegalese superstar has already scored five goals in six appearances for the German champions since his summer move.

Paul Merson brands Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane 'the worst bit of business' he has seen in football

After being an integral part of Klopp's side for six years, Bayern signed the forward for £35 million He scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the Reds while also winning every available major trophy available.

Mane is also an incredibly versatile attacker as he can play anywhere across the front three. Following Liverpool's stuttering start to the season, Merson has blasted their decision to sell such a vital player.

The former England and Arsenal star told Sky Sports (per Sport Bible):

"No one’s got started yet for Liverpool, no one’s playing well. With Sadio Mane, I thought it was the worst bit of business I’ve ever seen in football for a long, long time. It was one of the worst I’ve ever seen. £30m for a big-game player."

"If I’m the owner of the club, I want to win the league and you keep Mane to give yourself the best chance of that. Let him go for free next summer, he’s done enough and it’s £30m. I think that’s come back to bite them. They haven’t got started but I wouldn’t be worried yet. I’d be amazed if they finished outside the top four.”

