"And he went, 'Yeah, might do the same'" - Gary Lineker shares hilarious response from Mohamed Salah about Liverpool future

Gary Lineker has revealed what Liverpool star Mohamed Salah told him about his future at Anfield amid uncertainty over his contract. The Egyptian winger offered a hilarious reply when quizzed on the matter by Lineker.

Salah could potentially be playing his last season for Liverpool after eight years at the club. The 32-year-old's existing deal is set to expire this summer, and negotiations over an extension haven't progressed. He has affirmed on multiple occasions this campaign that as things stand, he will bid farewell to the Anfield faithful after the season ends.

While he hasn't provided any clarity on Salah's situation, Lineker has shared an amusing story about a conversation he had with the former Chelsea star. He said on The Rest is Football podcast (via talkSPORT):

"I spent ten minutes with him when I went to interview Arne Slot, had a good chat with him."

Alan Shearer, who was also on the show, asked:

"Did you not get it out of him, whether he's staying or going?"

To that, Lineker replied:

"I didn't, no. He was just being funny, he was just kidding because the Liverpool press guy was there. He said to me, 'So how old were you when you finished?' I said, 'Well, English football I was 32 and I went to play in Japan for a couple of years.'"

"He went, 'Oh, you went for the money did you?' I said, 'Well yeah, I suppose so.' And he went, 'Yeah, might do the same.'"

Liverpool will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg (Agg: 0-1) of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday (February 6).

Mohamed Salah surpasses Chelsea legend in PL all-time goalscorers list after Liverpool's 2-0 win vs Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah has overtaken Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the Premier League all-time goalscorers list after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend (February 1).

The Egypt international has been in extraordinary form for the Merseysiders this season. He has scored 25 goals and provided 17 assists in 33 games across competitions, averaging a goal contribution every hour or so.

Thanks to Salah's brace against the Cherries, Arne Slot's side secured all three points, and the winger added to his legacy with an excellent performance. Salah is now the sixth-highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 178 goals to his name, surpassing former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who now sits in seventh.

Salah has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups, among other trophies, with the Reds.

