Andre Onana and other Manchester United stars forced to wear replica kits due to discomfort, raise complaint: Reports 

Manchester United players have turned to the club's replica kits in a bid to find a bit more comfort, and have raised complaints over the original. Goalkeeper Andre Onana and several other players are among the most affected by the kit situation, with the problem arising from Adidas.

Kit manufacturers Adidas usually make two sets of jerseys, the original and the replica for the players and fans, respectively. The players have complained that the original kits made for them are too tight, leading to their adoption of the cheaper version made for fans.

Last season, goalkeeper David De Gea complained about his kit being too big, resulting in the kit makers reducing the size. Now, Andre Onana has a bigger frame than the Spaniard, and his kit is too small for his comfort.

Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils have not used the original socks since the second week of the season, as well. The players complained that the socks are too tight on their calves and have resorted to using the cheaper, Adidas-branded ones.

Some players chose to cut holes into the back of their socks to ensure an ease of circulation, but others have adopted the replica version. Adidas are expected to make adjustments to the kit problems in the coming weeks to ensure that the players can perform at their best.

Manchester United are not alone in having problems with their original kits in the Premier League this season. Aston Villa players have complained to Castore that their kits feel heavy due to the wet-look nature adopted by the kit makers this season.

Manchester United problems compounded by several factors

This season, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have struggled this season, winning five and losing five in the Premier League this season. In the UEFA Champions League, also, they have lost two of their three matches in the group stage this season.

The Red Devils have been plagued this season by troubles on and off the pitch, with ten Hag currently at loggerheads with some of his squad. The team have also been faced by an ownership uncertainty since the summer, which has left them in a state of limbo.

Ten Hag saw his side lose the Manchester Derby at home at the weekend, further compounding the pressure he's facing. The Dutch manager will be keen to turn things around at Old Trafford to get his side back to where they need to be.