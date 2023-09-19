Andre Onana opens up on relationship with Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire after rift in pre-season

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has shed light on his relationship with centre-back Harry Maguire following the pair's much-publicized rift in pre-season.

Onana arrived this summer from Inter Milan on a £47 million transfer. Meanwhile, Maguire came to Old Trafford from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019 but has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag since last season.

In a pre-season game ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Onana and Maguire were involved in a bust-up in the 3-2 friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Maguire lost the ball in possession, requiring Onana to make a good stop to thwart BvB.

In the immediate aftermath, Onana was seen rushing up to Maguire and giving the defender an earful. Onana opened up about his relationship with the Englishman in the pre-game press conference ahead of United's UEFA Champions League opener at Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 21).

The Cameroonian said (as per Manchester Evening News) that the pair has moved on since the incident. He also added that what happened on the pitch stays there:

"Harry is a very good guy. I have a good relationship with him. I spoke to him this morning before we took off. I don't think we have to talk about what happened; what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch."

"I don't think I am here because I am only good with my feet" - Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Andre Onana has had a mixed start to life at Manchester United. After a rather fortuitous clean sheet on his Premier League debut in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Onana has not kept one in four subsequent games.

United have won only one of those four games - all in the league - losing three. Onana has conceded 10 goals in this period, including twice in each outing. Ahead of the Bayern game in midweek, the goalkeeper said that he's confident of a decent outing (as per MEN):

"I don't think I am here because I am only good with my feet! The most important thing is the team and to win. If the team needs me with my feet, I will be good with my feet.

"But if we are playing with a low block, I am a goalkeeper first to save balls. I am very confident that things will be alright. I am looking forward to tomorrow. I am very confident and excited."

Manchester United are expected to qualify for the knockouts from a group containing Bayern, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray, despite their torrid start to the season.