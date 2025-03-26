Andre Onana's stance on potential Manchester United exit amid transfer rumors comes to light: Reports

As per reports, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana intends to stay at the club despite ongoing speculation about his departure. The Cameroon international has been inconsistent since his arrival but remains the first-choice goalkeeper under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Ad

Onana joined Manchester United with a stellar reputation after an impressive spell at Inter Milan. However, his performances have fallen short of expectations, with costly errors marring his two years at the club.

Although Amorim has preferred the former Ajax shot-stopper over Altay Bayindir, speculation persists regarding Onana’s possible exit this summer. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are willing to consider offers from the Saudi Pro League, along with offers for several other players.

Ad

Trending

The same report also suggested that United may look to younger goalkeepers, including Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens and highly rated French prospect Lucas Chevalier, as potential replacements.

However, ESPN’s Rob Dawson has reported that Onana is keen to stay at Old Trafford next season, even if an offer from Saudi Arabia materializes. He will reportedly only leave if the club actively decides to push him out during the summer transfer window.

Ad

There remains an ongoing debate over whether Onana has delivered for the club. While he has produced some outstanding performances that have kept United in games, he has also made several costly errors.

For now, Amorim appears to place his trust in the keeper, having selected him for the majority of matches since taking charge. Overall, Onana has made 40 appearances across all competitions this season, conceding 53 goals while keeping nine clean sheets.

Ad

Manchester United legend Roy Keane still 'not convinced' by Andre Onana

Andre Onana has faced criticism on multiple occasions since his arrival at Manchester United. Earlier this month, club legend Roy Keane remarked that while the Red Devils' problems are well known, he remains unconvinced by Onana’s performances even after two years.

“[The club’s problems have] been well-documented. They don’t look like they’ve got many goals in them. Not great at set pieces. They don’t look very dynamic. Still not convinced with the goalkeeper. We keep discussing this every time we focus on United. So many problems. But they have to try and get some belief, confidence back into the group," he said (via SPORTbible)

Ad

Although Amorim gave Bayindir a few opportunities in the Europa League, Onana has started every match over the past two months and has shown improved form in recent games. As a result, Amorim is expected to continue relying on him for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils face two challenging league fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City after the international break. Following that, they will encounter another crucial test in the Europa League against Olympique Lyon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback