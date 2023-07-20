Andre Onana sends farewell message to Inter Milan fans ahead of his impending Manchester United move

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana sent a farewell message to the Serie A club's fans ahead of his impending move to Manchester United.

Onana is set to join the Red Devils after a fantastic season with the Nerazzurri. They finished third in Serie A and reached the UEFA Champions League final, losing to Manchester City.

As his exit edges closer, Onana penned a heartfelt social media message, writing:

"I never imagined that a farewell would be so hard. A year ago I became a Nerazzurro, many people told me that this club and this city had something special. Now I can confirm it. In my first days as a Nerazzurro I realised that this is a family, that being Interisti is a way of understanding life."

Onana stated that this is the right time for his move to Manchester United and expressed his gratitude to Inter and their fans, writing:

"I fell in love with San Siro, la Curva and the city. Now the circumstances are right for me to start a new journey in Manchester. I do it with great enthusiasm, but knowing that I will miss you. Eternal gratitude to all the interisti. You make this club great."

Onana further wrote:

"Maybe one day our paths will cross again, but now it’s time to face new challenges and cheer you on from afar. Players come and go, but the club always remains, and Inter is above everything and everyone."

David de Gea has already left Manchester United as a free agent after the expiration of his contract.

Due to his composure with the ball at his feet, Onana has been identified as the perfect replacement for the Spaniard. He helped Inter keep 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions last season.

The Cameroonian previously played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, making 145 appearances under the Dutchman.

Erik ten Hag spoke about Jonny Evans' Manchester United return

Jonny Evans has returned to Manchester United, signing a short-term deal with the club. The central defender left Leicester City after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League in 2022-23.

Evans previously made 198 appearances for the Red Devils. The Northern Irish defender's return came as a surprise to many.

Erik ten Hag spoke about the decision, telling the media (via United's website):

"I know him for a long time, so I know his place was here, in Manchester. He came to train with us, to work on his fitness, and when I said: yeah, not all the players are in - internationals are out, still having their break, so I thought it was a good idea to help each other out. Jonny can work on his fitness and he can help us out."

Jonny Evans has a wealth of experience and played under Sir Alex Ferguson in a team that won several trophies. Hence, he could indeed provide Manchester United youngsters with some tips and tricks during training.