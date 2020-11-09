Andrea Pirlo backs Paulo Dybala's attitude after he withdraws from Argentina squad

Paulo Dybala has not been in his best form this season, and the Argentine is yet to score a goal in the league. The Juventus man has scored twice in his last 14 matches in all competitions, but Andrea Pirlo is not worried.

Paulo Dybala pulled out of upcoming matches for his country as he wants a break. Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo believes it was the right move as he is not in the best physical condition. He said:

"I think his attitude is not wrong. He was willing to do well and wanted to help the team. Sometimes it happens not to be in the best physical condition as he is now. He needs to work and play, we just need to manage these situations in the final moments of the games if we want to clinch the victory."

Just like Paulo Dybala, Juventus have also not made the best of starts this season. They are yet to lose in the league this season but sit 5th in the table – 4 points behind leaders, AC Milan.

The Old Lady have shared points in 4 matches, and manager Andrea Pirlo has been critical of the team as a whole. Andrea Pirlo said:

"When you concede one goal it is not because of the individual but the whole team. We win and lose as a team. We must manage these situations in a better way, being hungry to achieve the result until the very last second."

Andrea Pirlo continued to talk about Juventus and spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's ankle injury. The Juventus star just returned from quarantine but has now suffered an injury. Andrea Pirlo said:

Advertisement

"Ronaldo is a key player not only for us but for all the teams he has played for. Unfortunately he had an ankle problem and was forced to leave the field. Today [Federico] Chiesa was unable to play, [Giorgio] Chiellini is injured and Alex Sandro and [Matthijs] de Ligt are out, but we can't use these as excuses."

Juventus do not have fixtures for the next few days as it is the international break. They return to action on November 21st against Cagliari.